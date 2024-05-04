Watch Now
Rice praises ‘out of this world’ Arsenal
Declan Rice reflects on Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth and offers his thoughts on the Gunners’ play down the stretch of the Premier League season.
Brereton Diaz draws, scores penalty to put SHU up
Ben Brereton Diaz gets tripped up by Gonzalo Montiel in the penalty area and capitalizes to give Sheffield United an early lead over Nottingham Forest at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Bournemouth Matchweek 36
Arsenal dominated play for every minute against Bournemouth and were rewarded with a strong victory that helped the Gunners keep pace with Manchester City in the Premier League title race.
Rice puts exclamation point on Arsenal win
Declan Rice puts Arsenal’s win over Bournemouth beyond any doubt with a strike in the closing minutes to give the Gunners a 3-0 final score.
Trossard gives Arsenal cushion v. Bournemouth
Leandro Trossard curls a shot past Mark Travers to give Arsenal a 2-0 advantage against Bournemouth.
Saka puts Arsenal up after Havertz draws penalty
After Mark Travers brought down Kai Havertz in the penalty area, Bukayo Saka cashed in to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead over Bournemouth.
PL Update: Luton Town miss big chance in draw
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe detail what Luton Town's 1-1 draw with Everton means for both squads, including Luton missing a big chance to move out of the bottom three and more.
Dyche sees improvement in Everton’s resilience
Sean Dyche expresses his confusion that Everton weren’t granted another penalty against Luton Town and explains the development he has seen from his side.
Extended HLs: Luton Town v. Everton Matchweek 36
Luton Town took a half-measure in its pursuit to avoid the relegation zone, taking a draw at home against Everton.
Adebayo brings Luton Town level with Everton
Elijah Adebayo’s left-footed strike evened the score at 1-1 and injected hope into Luton Town’s hopes of avoiding relegation.
Mengi foul leads to Everton penalty goal
After Teden Mengi was assessed a foul for holding Jarrad Branthwaite in the box, Dominic Calvert-Lewin puts the penalty shot in to give Everton a 1-0 lead over Luton Town.
Clattenburg leaves referee consultant role with NF
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle debate the potential value of a referee consultant after Mark Clattenburg left such a position with Nottingham Forest, explaining that the position has led to “unmerited targeting” of him.
Lowe gearing for hectic day of PL, Kentucky Derby
Rebecca Lowe tells Dan Patrick about her hectic schedule on Saturday -- beginning with Premier League coverage and rolling right into the Kentucky Derby -- as well as who she's betting on in the race and more.