Top News

2026 NAAB RTTD Series_Week Of Promos_08.jpg
Navy All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Digital Series to be Released November 26
nbc_cbb_sznoutlook_251121.jpg
Arizona jumps to No. 2 behind Purdue in AP Top 25, Alabama into top 10; Kansas falls out of rankings
MotoAmerica 2025 King of Baggers Hayden Gillim leads.jpg
Indian Motorcycles partners with Vance & Hines Motorsport for 2026 King of the Baggers
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Everton's Gana sent off after striking Keane

November 24, 2025 03:17 PM
Everton midfielder Idrissa Gana Gueye was sent off early in the first half after striking teammate Michael Keane in the face while arguing.

nbc_pl_muevepostgame_251124.jpg
03:45
Everton’s ‘magnificent effort’ upends Man United
nbc_pl_evegoal1_251124.jpg
01:48
Dewsbury-Hall’s screamer puts Everton in front
nbc_pl_ornmainoo_251124.jpg
03:26
Ornstein: Mainoo has ‘no progress’ on new deal
nbc_pl_ornsemenyo_251124.jpg
02:42
Semenyo reportedly has £65 million release clause
nbc_pst_psgtot_251124.jpg
09:52
Will ‘passive’ Spurs get bullied against PSG?
nbc_pst_chears_251124.jpg
09:52
Arsenal set for ‘unpredictable’ date with Chelsea
nbc_pst_titlerace_251124.jpg
09:30
Arsenal lead ‘three-horse race’ for PL title
nbc_pst_livpsv_251124.jpg
09:47
‘Anything can happen’ when Liverpool take on PSV
nbc_pl_2robspreview_251123.jpg
03:27
Chelsea v. Arsenal could be a ‘fascinating game’
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_251123.jpg
03:27
Mustoe: Anderson is ‘not far off of Declan Rice’
nbc_pl_2robsearlev2_251123.jpg
02:54
Santos was ‘the epitome of maturity’ for Chelsea
nbc_pl_lowedown_251123.jpg
06:23
Lowe Down: Arsenal continue charge towards title
nbc_pl_update_251123.jpg
26:14
PL Update: Eze, Arsenal hammer Spurs
nbc_pl_avlduointv_251123.jpg
02:03
Cash, Rogers discuss Villa’s comeback win v. Leeds
nbc_pl_artetaintv_251123.jpg
04:15
Arteta ‘felt the hunger’ ahead of Spurs showdown
nbc_pl_franktintvv2_251123.jpg
05:54
Frank apologizes to fans after loss to Arsenal
nbc_pl_palninhaintv_251123.jpg
05:02
Palhinha: Spurs ‘need to react’ after 4-1 loss
nbc_pl_ezehattrickcomp_251123.jpg
04:40
Eze’s hat-trick for Arsenal against Spurs
nbc_pl_arstot_251123.jpg
11:18
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Spurs Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_arstotpostgame_251123.jpg
05:38
Eze takes Arsenal to ‘another level’ against Spurs
nbc_pl_ezeintv_251123.jpg
01:49
Eze: ‘Words can’t explain’ hat-trick v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal4_251123.jpg
01:38
Eze completes hat-trick to give Arsenal 4-1 lead
nbc_pl_totgoal1_251123.jpg
51
Richarlison’s golazo gives Spurs life v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_arsgoal3_251123.jpg
02:01
Eze’s brace has Arsenal cruising at 3-0 v. Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal2_251123.jpg
01:57
Eze blasts Arsenal 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_251123.jpg
01:35
Trossard slots home Arsenal’s opener against Spurs
nbc_pl_leeavl_251123.jpg
11:49
Extended HLs: Leeds v. Aston Villa Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_leeavlpostgame_251123.jpg
02:07
‘Magic man’ Rogers lifts Villa past lowly Leeds
nbc_pl_avlgoal2_251123.jpg
01:24
Rogers’ knuckleball free-kick gives Villa lead
nbc_pl_avlgoal1_251123.jpg
01:07
Rogers brings Aston Villa level with Leeds

nbc_roto_gibbs_251124.jpg
01:46
Lions’ Gibbs making case as fantasy’s overall RB1
nbc_roto_sanders_251124.jpg
01:40
Browns’ Sanders will see highs, lows as starter
nbc_roto_baker_251124.jpg
01:48
Mayfield’s injury raises fantasy concerns for Bucs
nbc_roto_kamara_251124.jpg
01:30
Expect Neal to be startable with Kamara hurt
nbc_golf_penske16x9_251124.jpg
01:12
Top shots by Välimäki and McGreevy at RSM Classic
nbc_roto_mlbtrade_251124.jpg
01:40
Fantasy implications of Nimmo-Semien trade
nbc_roto_aarongordon_251124.jpg
01:36
Johnson could have a resurgence with Gordon out
nbc_roto_brandonmiller_251124.jpg
01:31
How to approach Miller’s return in fantasy
nba_roto_kawhi_251124.jpg
01:22
What Kawhi’s return means for Clippers, fantasy
LaneDPS11-24.jpg
08:33
Kiffin has ‘power’ in coaching carousel
nbc_dps_nflweek12recap_251124.jpg
11:04
NFL Week 12 notes: Chiefs, Cowboys wins; Sanders
nbc_nba_gamepreviews_251124.jpg
04:51
Can Edwards, Timberwolves get revenge on Thunder?
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251124.jpg
02:08
Kittle, McMillan best bets for 49ers-Panthers
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251124.jpg
05:23
Packers RB Wilson among Week 12 Weekend Warriors
nbc_ffhh_sunday_scaries_251124.jpg
03:45
Jackson ‘does not look 100 percent’ for Ravens
nbc_nba_askkb_251124.jpg
09:54
Sengun a safer build piece than Banchero
nbc_ffhh_jaguarscardinals_251124.jpg
03:08
Meyers fitting into Lawrence-led Jaguars offense
nbc_ffhh_seahawks_titans_251124.jpg
03:26
Smith-Njigba the story of the fantasy season
nbc_nba_earlyawardscont_251124.jpg
09:51
Why Wemby continues to be “best defensive player”
nbc_ffhh_eagles_251124.jpg
04:45
Barkley not offering same production for Eagles
pickens_2.jpg
04:07
Pickens is a legit WR1 for Cowboys offense
nbc_ffhh_coltschiefs_251124.jpg
05:11
Jones, Colts offense struggle in loss to Chiefs
nbc_nba_pickset_251124.jpg
04:30
Jokic can rack up rebounds for DEN amid injuries
nbc_nba_smallballcont_251124.jpg
09:54
Hornets rookie Knueppel looks ‘amazing on his own’
nbc_ffhh_jahmyrgibbs_251124.jpg
03:10
Detroit RB Gibbs is going to be a league-winner
nbc_ffhh_giants_lions_251124.jpg
06:38
Winston providing added fantasy value to Robinson
nbc_nba_smallballawards_251124.jpg
09:45
Does SGA have edge over Jokic for early MVP talks?
nbc_pft_week12trending_251124.jpg
02:27
Arrow up for Cowboys, Cousins after Week 12 wins
nbc_bte_cleattor_251124.jpg
01:51
Will Cavaliers get right on the road vs. Raptors?
nbc_bte_houatphx_251124.jpg
02:02
Rockets still offer good value vs. Suns without KD