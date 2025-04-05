 Skip navigation
paige_bueckers.jpg
What March Madness games are on today? Women’s college basketball tournament Final Four schedule
NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Semifinal-Connecticut at UCLA
How to Watch UConn vs South Carolina Women’s National Championship Game 2025: Preview, Odds, and Streaming Info for March Madness Title game
NASCAR Xfinity Series Hard Rock Bet 300
Kyle Larson to have a new pit crew at Darlington

Top Clips

nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3

Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Brighton MWK 31

April 5, 2025 12:24 PM
Relive full-match highlights from a hotly-contested M23 rivalry between Crystal Palace and Brighton at Selhurst Park in Matchweek 31.

nbc_pl_malengoal_250405.jpg
01:20
Malen taps in Aston Villa’s second against Forest
nbc_pl_rogersgoal_250405.jpg
01:26
Rogers powers Villa 1-0 ahead of Nottingham Forest
nbc_pl_whubouhl_250405.jpg
13:29
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Bournemouth Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_ipswol_250405.jpg
11:06
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Wolves Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_bharedcard1_250405.jpg
59
Van Hecke sees red for Brighton against Palace
nbc_pl_cpredcard2_250405.jpg
56
Guehi sent off for second yellow against Brighton
nbc_pl_strandlarsengoal_250405.jpg
01:35
Strand Larsen gives Wolves 2-1 lead over Ipswich
nbc_pl_bougoal2_250405.jpg
01:56
Evanilson’s brace makes it 2-2 against West Ham
nbc_pl_cpredcard1_250405.jpg
54
Nketiah sent off for dangerous tackle v. Brighton
nbc_pl_sarabiagoal_250405.jpg
01:45
Sarabia equalizes for Wolves against Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_whugoal2_250405.jpg
01:20
Bowen heads West Ham 2-1 in front of Bournemouth
nbc_pl_whugoal1_250405.jpg
51
Fullkrug heads West Ham level against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_cpgoal2_250405.jpg
01:05
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-1 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250405.jpg
02:39
Evanilson nets Bournemouth’s opener v. West Ham
nbc_pl_bhagoal1_250405.jpg
53
Welbeck strikes Brighton level against Palace
nbc_pl_delapgoal_250405.jpg
01:14
Delap tucks away Ipswich Town’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_pl_cpgoal1_250405.jpg
01:14
Mateta blasts Crystal Palace 1-0 ahead of Brighton
nbc_pl_evears_250405.jpg
07:51
Extended HLs: Everton v. Arsenal Matchweek 31
nbc_pl_evearsrecap_250405.jpg
02:02
Arsenal battle to draw with Everton
nbc_pl_ndiayegoal_250405.jpg
01:52
Ndiaye’s penalty brings Everton level v. Arsenal
nbc_pl_trossardgoal_250405.jpg
01:14
Trossard rifles Arsenal in front of Everton
nbc_pl_debruyne_250405.jpg
03:50
Celebrating De Bruyne’s career at Manchester City
nbc_pl_kdbtop10goals_250404.jpg
02:31
KDB set to leave Man City: Relive his top PL goals
nbc_pl_2rob_caicedov2_250403.jpg
01:25
Caicedo ‘living up to his fee’ with Chelsea
nbc_pl_2rob_pereirav2_250403.jpg
02:05
Pereira is turning things around with Wolves
nbc_pl_update_250403.jpg
17:59
PL Update: Chelsea get last laugh against Spurs
nbc_pl_enzointv_250403.jpg
04:27
Maresca: Caicedo ‘one of the best’ in the world
nbc_pl_chetotv2_250403.jpg
11:24
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Hotspur MWK 30
nbc_pl_madders_250403.jpg
02:01
Maddison says Spurs’ loss to Chelsea ‘hurts a lot’
nbc_pl_angestudio_250403.jpg
09:26
Postecoglou calls Spurs ‘a work in progress’

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_anwaearlyhls_250405.jpg
05:55
HLs: Augusta National Women’s Amateur, early Rd. 3
nbc_golf_lpgatmmpd3_250404.jpg
11:25
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Day 3
nbc_golf_gc_mccormickmt_250404.jpg
01:41
McCormick tapes mouth shut to control anger
nbc_golf_gc_happyhour_250404.jpg
03:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Texas Open
oly_swm50bu_groussetwin_250404.jpg
03:41
Grousset cruises to men’s 50m butterfly victory
nbc_golf_gc_harmon_250404.jpg
05:31
Harman excels with new putter at Valero Texas Open
oly_swm200bu_urlandowin_250404.jpg
05:17
Urlando hits personal best in 200m butterfly
oly_atm100_kennybednarek_250404.jpg
05:36
Bednarek earns 100m victory at Grand Slam Track
oly_sww50f_gastaldellowin_250404.jpg
03:47
Gastaldello wins dramatic 50m free in Sacramento
oly_atm5000_grantfisher_250404.jpg
18:13
Fisher wins Grand Slam Track 5000m race in Jamaica
oly_atm400h_alisondossantos_250404.jpg
05:21
Dos Santos earns Grand Slam Track 400m hurdles win
oly_atw400h_sydneymclaughlinlevrone_250404.jpg
04:59
McLaughlin-Levrone wins 400m hurdles in Jamaica
oly_atw800_nikkihiltz_250404.jpg
06:04
Hiltz wins Grand Slam Track 800m with 1:58.23 run
oly_atw3000_eigayehutaye_250404.jpg
12:11
Taye surges to Grand Slam Track win in Jamaica
nbc_golf_valerord2_250404.jpg
11:56
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
oly_atm400_christopherbailey_250404.jpg
04:55
Bailey gets 400m Grand Slam Track win in Jamaica
oly_atw200_gabbythomasv2_250404.jpg
04:39
Thomas storms to 200m victory with dominant turn
nbc_golf_finauace_250404.jpg
01:46
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausintv_250404.jpg
02:05
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
nbc_golf_hhjackandspieth_250404.jpg
01:57
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of ‘family support’
nbc_golf_hhspiethace_250404.jpg
49
Spieth looks back at ace at 2024 Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_nicklausmiller_250404.jpg
01:25
Nicklaus Miller striving to live up to his names
nbc_golf_spiethhighlights_250404.jpg
07:59
Spieth shows good and bad side at Valero, Round 2
nbc_golf_lf_romineburko_250404.jpg
04:59
Revuelta, Escuder chasing leaders at Augusta
nbc_roto_treymcbride_250404.jpg
01:10
McBride becomes highest-paid TE in NFL history
nbc_golf_lf_romerointv_250404.jpg
05:53
Romero hoping to focus on the moment at Augusta
nbc_roto_genosmith_250404.jpg
01:14
Smith to elevate Raiders’ pass catchers in fantasy
nbc_golf_lf_woadintv_250404.jpg
07:18
Woad ready to make another run at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_ganneintv_250404.jpg
06:14
Ganne ‘lucky’ to have experience at Augusta
ANWA.jpg
09:10
Inside Augusta National Women’s Amateur standings