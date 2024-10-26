 Skip navigation
Top News

Howard.jpg
Will Howard throws for 3 touchdowns, but No. 4 Ohio State is sloppy in 21-17 win over Nebraska
tayven.jpg
Backup QB Tayven Jackson and defense help No. 13 Indiana stay perfect with 31-17 win over Washington
NFL: Arizona Cardinals at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 8 of 2024 season

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241026.jpg
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
nbc_golf_gc_genesisrd3hl_241026.jpg
Highlights: Genesis Championship, Round 3
nbc_pl_keanebetointv_241026.jpg
Beto emotional after late equalizer for Everton

Fulham will be 'devastated' after Everton draw

October 26, 2024 02:35 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Lee Dixon, and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Everton's 1-1 draw against Fulham at Goodison Park.
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_241026.jpg
3:42
Arteta under spotlight as Arsenal face Liverpool
nbc_pl_keanebetointv_241026.jpg
2:59
Beto emotional after late equalizer for Everton
nbc_pl_youngintv_241026.jpg
3:00
Young credits Everton’s ‘never say die attitude’
nbc_pl_eveful_241026.jpg
10:23
Extended HLs: Everton v. Fulham Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_evegoal1_241026.jpg
1:05
Beto heads Everton level against Fulham
nbc_pl_fulgoal1_241026.jpg
1:31
Iwobi tucks away Fulham’s opener against Everton
nbc_pl_bregoal4_241026.jpg
1:13
Mbeumo’s brace makes it 4-3 for Brentford
nbc_pl_ipsgoal3_241026.jpg
2:09
Delap’s equalizer makes it 3-3 against Brentford
nbc_pl_bhawolhl_241026.jpg
14:09
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Wolves Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_breipsehl_241026.jpg
18:42
Extended HLs: Brentford v. Ipswich Town MWK 9
nbc_pl_avlbou_241026.jpg
12:42
Extended HLs: Villa v. Bournemouth Matchweek 9
nbc_pl_clarkeredcard_241026.jpg
3:04
Ipswich Town’s Clarke sent off against Brentford
