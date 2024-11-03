Watch Now
Neville: Amorim brings 'real energy' to Man United
Gary Neville joins Rebecca Lowe to share his thoughts on Manchester United firing Erik ten Hag and hiring Ruben Amorim from Sporting Lisbon.
How Manchester United could line up under Amorim
Robbie Earle and Tim Howard his the tactics board to show how Ruben Amorim could line up his Manchester United squad in a new formation that fits his tactics.
PL Update: Arsenal slip up against Newcastle
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard recap a monumental Saturday where both Arsenal and Manchester City fell off pace with Liverpool at the top of the table.
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Crystal Palace MWK 10
Relive Wolves' and Crystal Palace's four-goal thriller at the Molineux, where both sides share the spoils in Matchweek 10.
Guehi brings Crystal Palace level at 2-2 v. Wolves
Marc Guehi is in the right place, at the right time as he tucks away Crystal Palace's equalizer against Wolves in the second half at the Molineux.
Gomes nets Wolves’ go-ahead goal v. Crystal Palace
Wolves get their second goal in a five-minute span to take a 2-1 lead over Crystal Palace thanks to Joao Gomes' well-placed finish at the Molineux.
Strand Larsen’s nutmeg puts Wolves level v. Palace
Wolves answer right back as Jorgen Strand Larsen tucks away his side's equalizer against Crystal Palace at the Molineux.
Chalobah blasts Crystal Palace in front of Wolves
A moment of magic from Trevoh Chalobah breaks the deadlock for Crystal Palace as the Eagles take a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 10
Nottingham Forest continue to soar up the Premier League table following a dominant display against West Ham at the City Ground in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Man City Matchweek 10
A late surge from the defending champions wasn't enough as Bournemouth pulled off a remarkable result at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Everton Matchweek 10
Look back on full-match highlights from Southampton's first win of the 2024-25 Premier League season at the expense of Everton at St. Mary's.
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Leicester City MWK 10
Watch full-match highlights from 10-man Ipswich Town's dramatic draw against Leicester City at Portman Road in Matchweek 10.