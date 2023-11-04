Watch Now
Gordon gives Newcastle 1-0 lead v. Arsenal
Following a lengthy VAR review, Anthony Gordon's scrappy goal is given as Newcastle United takes a 1-0 lead against Arsenal in the second half at St. James' Park.
Newcastle take ‘a step in the right direction’
Peter Drury and Stephen Warnock join Rebecca Lowe to share their key takeaways from Newcastle's thrilling win over Arsenal at St. James' Park.
Analyzing Newcastle’s controversial win v. Arsenal
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Newcastle's win over Arsenal, and break down each controversial moment that occurred throughout the match.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
Watch full match highlights from Newcastle United's battle with Arsenal, where the Magpies were able to outlast the Gunners in a scrappy showdown at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Wolves MWK 11
Look back on Sheffield United's dramatic win over Wolves, thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Oliver Norwood at Bramall Lane.
Bellegarde puts Wolves level against Blades
Jean-Ricner Bellegarde turns, shoots, and finds the top corner of the Sheffield United goal to put Wolves level at 1-1 at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 11
Relive Manchester City's 6-1 win over Bournemouth, where Jeremy Doku stole the show at the Etihad in Matchweek 11.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 11
Crystal Palace made the most of their trip to Turf Moor, defeating Burnley 2-0 to secure a crucial three points in Matchweek 11.
Doku dazzles for Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe praise Jeremy Doku for his man of the match performance for Manchester City against Bournemouth at the Etihad.
Extended HLs: Brentford v. West Ham Matchweek 11
Brentford survive a thrilling five-goal affair with West Ham United to secure three points at the Gtech.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 11
Look back on Everton's back-and-forth battle with Brighton, where both sides shared the spoils at Goodison Park.
Norwood slams home Blades’ penalty v. Wolves
Oliver Norwood leaves no doubt with his well-taken penalty to give Sheffield United a 2-1 lead over Wolves in the 100th minute at Bramall Lane.