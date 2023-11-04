 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan: ‘The Closer’ of Gen X, Kevin Harvick’s career caps NASCAR’s most successful star era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Tables turn on Notre Dame, turnovers costing No. 15 Irish in loss at Clemson
PGA Tour and LIV Golf flags, split
PGA Tour players allowed to play LIV qualifier

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fillymaresprint_231104.jpg
Goodnight Olive wins BC Filly and Mare Sprint
nbc_pl_newars_warnock_231104.jpg
Newcastle take ‘a step in the right direction’
nbc_pl_newars_postgame_231104.jpg
Analyzing Newcastle’s controversial win v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Cup Practice &amp; Qualifying
Ryan: ‘The Closer’ of Gen X, Kevin Harvick’s career caps NASCAR’s most successful star era
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 04 Notre Dame at Clemson
Tables turn on Notre Dame, turnovers costing No. 15 Irish in loss at Clemson
PGA Tour and LIV Golf flags, split
PGA Tour players allowed to play LIV qualifier

Top Clips

nbc_horse_fillymaresprint_231104.jpg
Goodnight Olive wins BC Filly and Mare Sprint
nbc_pl_newars_warnock_231104.jpg
Newcastle take ‘a step in the right direction’
nbc_pl_newars_postgame_231104.jpg
Analyzing Newcastle’s controversial win v. Arsenal

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Gordon gives Newcastle 1-0 lead v. Arsenal

November 4, 2023 03:05 PM
Following a lengthy VAR review, Anthony Gordon's scrappy goal is given as Newcastle United takes a 1-0 lead against Arsenal in the second half at St. James' Park.
Up Next
nbc_pl_newars_warnock_231104.jpg
2:13
Newcastle take ‘a step in the right direction’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newars_postgame_231104.jpg
8:40
Analyzing Newcastle’s controversial win v. Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_newars_231104.jpg
9:23
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Arsenal Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sheffieldwolveshl_231104.jpg
18:52
Extended HLs: Sheffield United v. Wolves MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvesgoalv2_231104.jpg
1:05
Bellegarde puts Wolves level against Blades
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_231104.jpg
12:39
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burvcphl_231104.jpg
12:34
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Crystal Palace MWK 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mcbou_postgame_231104.jpg
0:58
Doku dazzles for Manchester City v. Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brewhuhl_231104.jpg
12:40
Extended HLs: Brentford v. West Ham Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evebhuhl_231104.jpg
10:06
Extended HLs: Everton v. Brighton Matchweek 11
Now Playing
nbc_pl_sheffieldpenaltygoalkick_231104.jpg
3:51
Norwood slams home Blades’ penalty v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cpgoalmitchell_231104.jpg
1:28
Mitchell doubles Crystal Palace’s lead v. Burnley
Now Playing