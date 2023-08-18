Watch Now
Heckingbottom shares takeaways from loss to Forest
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom explains why he's pleased with his side's performance despite losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.
Hamer: Blades ‘deserved more’ in loss to Forest
Gustavo Hamer discusses his first Premier League goal and reflects on Sheffield United's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.
Cooper: Forest had ‘complacency’ against Blades
Nottingham Forest manager breaks down his side's 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the City Ground.
PL Update: Forest prove mettle v. Sheffield United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's thrilling 2-1 victory against Sheffield United at the City Ground.
Wood recaps game-winning goal v. Sheffield United
Chris Wood speaks to the media following his game-winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Sheffield United.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Utd 1
Chris Wood's super-sub cameo proved to be the difference for Nottingham Forest on the night, defeating Sheffield United 2-1 to pick up their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Wood lifts Forest ahead of Sheffield United
A few minutes after being subbed on, Chris Wood provides the difference for Nottingham Forest to go up 2-1 over Sheffield United.
Hamer’s screamer brings Blades level v. Forest
Gustavo Hamer finds space outside the box and unleashes a picture-perfect strike to equalize for Sheffield United against Nottingham Forest.
Awoniyi heads Forest in front of Sheffield United
Taiwo Awoniyi's powerful header gives Nottingham Forest an early 1-0 lead against Sheffield United in less than three minutes of play.
How de Bruyne’s injury will impact Manchester City
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's chances to repeat as Premier League champions with Kevin de Bruyne out for a lengthy period of time due to injury.
Will Arsenal bench Ramsdale for Raya?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe debate over Arsenal's decision to bring in David Raya on loan with an option to buy, and discuss how it will impact Aaron Ramsdale's status as No. 1.
Why did Lavia choose Chelsea over Liverpool?
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe break down Chelsea's summer transfer window so far, and analyze Romeo Lavia's decision to join Chelsea instead of other big-name clubs, such as Liverpool.