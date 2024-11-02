Watch Now
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brighton Matchweek 10
Relive Liverpool's dramatic finish against Brighton, where the Reds came from behind against the Seagulls at Anfield to go top of the table in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. West Ham MWK 10
Nottingham Forest continue to soar up the Premier League table following a dominant display against West Ham at the City Ground in Matchweek 10.
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. Leicester City MWK 10
Watch full-match highlights from 10-man Ipswich Town's dramatic draw against Leicester City at Portman Road in Matchweek 10.
Phillips sent off against Leicester City
Ipswich Town goes down to 10 men following Kalvin Phillips' second yellow card offense against Leicester City at Portman Road.
Armstrong powers Southampton in front of Everton
The Saints are marching toward their first win of the season thanks to Adam Armstrong's stellar finish against the Toffees late in the second half at St. Mary's.
Ayew slots home 94th-minute equalizer v. Ipswich
Jordan Ayew rescues a point at the death for Leicester City with a 94th-minute equalizer against 10-man Ipswich Town at Portman Road.
Aina rockets Forest 3-0 ahead of West Ham
Ola Aina takes it himself and punishes the Hammers for not closing him down as he gives Nottingham Forest a 3-0 lead at the City Ground.
Gvardiol gives Man City lifeline v. Bournemouth
Josko Gvardiol's powerful header finds the back of the net to pull one back for Manchester City against Bournemouth late in the second half at the Vitality.
Hudson-Odoi puts Forest 2-0 up on West Ham
Callum Hudson-Odoi's curler takes a slight deflection, but still manages to find the back of the net to give Nottingham Forest a 2-0 advantage over 10-man West Ham at the City Ground.
Salah’s curler puts Liverpool in front of Brighton
Mohamed Salah has Anfield rocking after his sublime left-footed finish to give Liverpool a 2-1 lead over Brighton.
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Brighton
Cody Gakpo's cross manages to find its way through the box and into the Brighton goal to put Liverpool back on level terms against the Seagulls in the second half at Anfield.
Alvarez sent off for second yellow card v. Forest
West Ham go down to 10 men following Edson Alvarez's second yellow card offense of the first half against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.