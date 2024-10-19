Watch Now
Areola's own goal gives Spurs 3-1 lead v. West Ham
An unfortunate deflection off Alphonse Areola is enough to give Tottenham a two-goal cushion against West Ham.
Bissouma puts Tottenham 2-1 ahead of West Ham
Spurs take their first lead of the match against the Hammers thanks to Yves Bissouma's strike that came just a few minutes into the second half at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Kulusevski powers Tottenham level against West Ham
A couple of ricochets off the post still couldn't keep Dejan Kulusevski's effort from crossing the goal line as Tottenham answer back before halftime to make it 1-1 against West Ham.
Kudus hammers West Ham in front of Tottenham
Jarrod Bowen threads the needle to find a wide open Mohammed Kudus inside the box for a simple finish to give West Ham an early 1-0 lead over Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Liverpool, Chelsea take big hopes into litmus test
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola analyze the keys to Liverpool and Chelsea's showdown at Anfield, as both teams have evolved into early title contenders under new managers.
Highlights: Best assists in Premier League history
Ahead of Matchweek 8 of the 2024-25 season, relive the best assists in Premier League history.
Highlights: PL goals from impossible angles
Take a look at some of the most incredible Premier League goals ever scored from some of the most bizarre angles we've ever seen.
Is Pulisic the best player in USMNT history?
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola examine Christian Pulisic's place among the greatest players to ever suit up for the USMNT as his hot start to the season for AC Milan continues.
Biggest winners, losers through Matchweek 7
Joe Prince-Wright and Nick Mendola pick their winners and losers through the first seven weeks of Premier League action.
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham assess the state of the bottom of the Premier League table as multiple teams already find themselves in big trouble following Matchweek 7.
Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss the current three-horse race for the Premier League title between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal following Matchweek 7.
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham take a closer look at Manchester United's struggles under Erik ten Hag despite gaining a point against Aston Villa in Matchweek 7.