 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
No. 4 South Carolina women rout Purdue 99-51 in Fort Myers
Syndication: Notre Dame Insider
Utah hands No. 3 Notre Dame women their second straight loss
NCAA Basketball: Hofstra at Houston
San Diego State edges No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime in Players Era tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_241201.jpg
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
nbc_pl_cairneyred_241201.jpg
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
nbc_pl_muevepostmatch_241201.jpg
Chelsea ‘absolutely bossed’ Aston Villa in 3-0 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Commercial Appeal
No. 4 South Carolina women rout Purdue 99-51 in Fort Myers
Syndication: Notre Dame Insider
Utah hands No. 3 Notre Dame women their second straight loss
NCAA Basketball: Hofstra at Houston
San Diego State edges No. 6 Houston 73-70 in overtime in Players Era tournament

Top Clips

nbc_pl_livgoal1_241201.jpg
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
nbc_pl_cairneyred_241201.jpg
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
nbc_pl_muevepostmatch_241201.jpg
Chelsea ‘absolutely bossed’ Aston Villa in 3-0 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Zirkzee tucks away Man United's fourth v. Everton

December 1, 2024 09:54 AM
Amad Diallo does it himself with a brilliant solo effort to win the ball back before setting up Joshua Zirzkee for his second goal of the match to give Manchester United a 4-0 lead against Everton.
Up Next
nbc_pl_livgoal1_241201.jpg
1:36
Gakpo slots home Liverpool’s opener v. Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cairneyred_241201.jpg
2:11
Cairney sent off for second yellow card v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_muevepostmatch_241201.jpg
1:30
Chelsea ‘absolutely bossed’ Aston Villa in 3-0 win
Now Playing
nbc_pl_palmergoalche_241201.jpg
1:07
Palmer’s curler gives Chelsea 3-0 lead over Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_cairneygoalful_241201.jpg
1:14
Cairney’s belter puts Fulham level v. Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_johnsongoaltot_241201.jpg
1:16
Johnson volleys Spurs in front of Fulham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal3_241201.jpg
1:36
Rashford’s brace puts Man United 3-0 up v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_fernandezgoalche_241201.jpg
1:25
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s second v. Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal2_241201.jpg
1:30
Zirkzee doubles Man United’s lead over Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mugoal1_241201.jpg
1:07
Rashford drills Manchester United ahead of Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jacksongoalche_241201.jpg
1:22
Jackson blasts Chelsea 1-0 in front of Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_garysegment_241201.jpg
3:35
Man City must be ‘innovative’ against Liverpool
Now Playing