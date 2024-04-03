 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Early Bets
2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
The twists of fate that landed Cooper at Augusta

Top Clips

nbc_pft_clevelandbrowns_240403.jpg
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_steelersdraft_240403.jpg
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_helairechiefs_240403.jpg
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity Series ToyotaCare 250
NASCAR fines Joey Gase $5,000 for Richmond infraction
N.C. State DJ Burns Jr.
NCAA Final Four: Early Bets
2024 Augusta National Women's Amateur
The twists of fate that landed Cooper at Augusta

Top Clips

nbc_pft_clevelandbrowns_240403.jpg
Browns’ biggest needs entering the 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_steelersdraft_240403.jpg
Steelers’ biggest needs entering 2024 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_helairechiefs_240403.jpg
Edwards-Helaire agrees to deal with Chiefs

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Under the Skin of Man United & Liverpool's rivalry

April 3, 2024 08:00 AM
Learn the history and significance of English soccer's most iconic and hostile rivalry between Manchester United and Liverpool.
Up Next
nbc_pl_top25goalsmarch_240402.jpg
12:18
Top 25 Premier League goals of March 2024
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuvtothighlights_240402.jpg
10:16
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Tottenham Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_boucrylites_240402.jpg
11:11
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Crystal Palace MWK 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_burwolhl_240402.jpg
11:35
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Wolves Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_evepenandgoal1_240402.jpg
4:58
Calvert-Lewin equalizes for Everton v. Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvsfulhighlight_240402.jpg
11:43
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Fulham MWK 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_neweve_240402.jpg
9:29
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 31
Now Playing
nbc_pl_boukluivertgoal_240402.jpg
1:34
Kluivert powers Bournemouth 1-0 in front of Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_nfvsful_fourthgoal_240402.jpg
0:48
Adarabioyo pulls one back for Fulham v. Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_whuzoumagoal_240402.jpg
1:09
Zouma’s header brings West Ham level v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalwol1bur1_240402.jpg
3:10
Ait-Nouri heads Wolves level against Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_goalbur1wol0_240402.jpg
1:13
Bruun Larsen volleys Burnley in front of Wolves
Now Playing