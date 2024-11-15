 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
Justin Lower leads with Kevin Kisner T-4 in PGA Tour’s Bermuda event
NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo’s footsteps and go to Syracuse
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
With LPGA girlfriend by his side, Egor Eroshenko, first Russian to play on PGA Tour, makes cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
nbc_dls_dianarussini_24115.jpg
Bears, Giants have questions to answer in Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
Justin Lower leads with Kevin Kisner T-4 in PGA Tour’s Bermuda event
NBA: Boston Celtics at New York Knicks
Kiyan Anthony will follow in his father Carmelo’s footsteps and go to Syracuse
Butterfield Bermuda Championship 2024 - Round Two
With LPGA girlfriend by his side, Egor Eroshenko, first Russian to play on PGA Tour, makes cut

Top Clips

nbc_golf_butterfieldrd2_241115.jpg
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Round 2
nbc_fnia_chargersintv2_241115.jpg
Chargers’ Mack, James embrace Harbaugh’s influence
nbc_dls_dianarussini_24115.jpg
Bears, Giants have questions to answer in Week 11

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Amorim takes in Old Trafford for the first time

November 15, 2024 05:21 PM
Newly-appointed Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim takes in his new stomping grounds at Old Trafford and shares his thoughts on a new beginning.
Up Next
nbc_pl_salaheverytouchvavl_241113.jpg
7:52
Every touch: Salah leads Liverpool past Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_brunoeverytouchvleic_241113.jpg
12:20
Every touch: Fernandes makes it look easy v. Foxes
Now Playing
nbc_pl_balebaeverytouchvmancity_241113.jpg
5:43
Every touch: Super-sub Baleba dominates Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arneslotv3_241112.jpg
10:27
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rchearsenalv2_241112.jpg
15:40
Neto ‘was outstanding’ for Chelsea against Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241112.jpg
5:57
What’s next for van Nistelrooy after Man Utd exit?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartb_241112.jpg
23:32
Arsenal should feel grateful for point v. Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrightyparta_241112.jpg
21:48
Premier League teams ‘smell blood’ facing Man City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2rpepg_241112.jpg
10:25
Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxslot_241112.jpg
13:38
Comparing Slot’s Liverpool to Klopp’s
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxodegaard_241112.jpg
6:48
Why Odegaard’s return is vital to Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxbrightoncity_241112.jpg
5:19
How Brighton tore Manchester City’s defense apart
Now Playing