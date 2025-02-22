 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
Eddie Fisher, All-Star reliever with Chicago White Sox in 1965, dies at age 88
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has Tommy John surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_250222.jpg
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s opener v. Villa
Jordan_stolz.jpg
Stolz stays hot, wins 1000m World Cup in Poland
nbc_pl_bouvwolhl_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

MLB: Houston Astros at Cleveland Guardians
Starting pitcher fades for 2025: Hunter Greene, Ronel Blanco, more could be risky picks
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Chicago White Sox
Eddie Fisher, All-Star reliever with Chicago White Sox in 1965, dies at age 88
MLB: New York Yankees-Workouts
Yankees pitching prospect Chase Hampton has Tommy John surgery

Top Clips

nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_250222.jpg
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s opener v. Villa
Jordan_stolz.jpg
Stolz stays hot, wins 1000m World Cup in Poland
nbc_pl_bouvwolhl_250222.jpg
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 26

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Lewis-Skelly sent off against West Ham

February 22, 2025 11:43 AM
Arsenal are a goal down, and now a man down after Myles Lewis-Skelly receives a straight red card for the denial of an obvious goal-scoring opportunity against West Ham.
nbc_pl_chelseagoal1_250222.jpg
1:20
Fernandez slots home Chelsea’s opener v. Villa
nbc_pl_bouvwolhl_250222.jpg
14:22
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Wolves Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_ipstot_250222.jpg
10:44
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Spurs Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_arsenalvswestham_250222.jpg
12:04
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. West Ham Matchweek 26
nbc_pl_totgoal4_250222.jpg
1:11
Kulusevski curls Spurs 4-1 in front of Ipswich
nbc_pl_totgoal3_250222.jpg
1:02
Spence drives Spurs 3-1 ahead of Ipswich Town
nbc_pl_bhagoal4_250222.jpg
1:02
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 4-0 in front of Saints
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_250222.jpg
1:14
Mitoma chips Brighton 3-0 ahead of Southampton
nbc_pl_crygoalmunoz_250222.jpg
2:05
Munoz drills Crystal Palace 2-0 ahead of Fulham
nbc_pl_bhagoal2_250222.jpg
1:19
Rutter doubles Brighton’s lead against Southampton
nbc_pl_bhagoalpedro_250222.jpg
1:25
Pedro chips Brighton in front of Southampton
nbc_pl_westhamgoal1_250222.jpg
1:25
Bowen heads West Ham in front of Arsenal
