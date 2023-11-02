 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Derek Weisskopf.jpg
Iowa Commit Derek Weisskopf Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Ryon Sayeri.jpg
Kicker Ryon Sayeri Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Amaris Williams.jpg
Amaris Williams Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_pst_upndown_231102.jpg
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW11
nbc_pst_chetot_231102.jpg
Could Spurs spell doom for Chelsea, Pochettino?
nbc_pst_tenhag_231102.jpg
Should ten Hag move on from Manchester United?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Derek Weisskopf.jpg
Iowa Commit Derek Weisskopf Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation
Ryon Sayeri.jpg
Kicker Ryon Sayeri Honored as a 2024 All-American as Part of All-American Bowl’s Road to the Dome Tour
Amaris Williams.jpg
Amaris Williams Welcomed to 2024 All-American Bowl with Virtual Jersey Presentation

Top Clips

nbc_pst_upndown_231102.jpg
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW11
nbc_pst_chetot_231102.jpg
Could Spurs spell doom for Chelsea, Pochettino?
nbc_pst_tenhag_231102.jpg
Should ten Hag move on from Manchester United?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Newcastle-Arsenal could be the game of the season

November 2, 2023 12:15 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards can't wait to watch Newcastle and Arsenal go head-to-head in an unmissable atmosphere at St. James' Park.
Up Next
nbc_pst_upndown_231102.jpg
13:49
Preview & prediction for every PL match in MW11
Now Playing
nbc_pst_chetot_231102.jpg
11:39
Could Spurs spell doom for Chelsea, Pochettino?
Now Playing
nbc_pst_tenhag_231102.jpg
10:26
Should ten Hag move on from Manchester United?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_topgoalsskillssavesmw10_231031.jpg
8:22
Top goals, skills, saves: Matchweek 10 (2023-24)
Now Playing
nbc_pl_plrawmuvmc_231031.jpg
5:59
PL RAW: Manchester City rout Manchester United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgmuvmc_231030.jpg
23:58
Detailing City’s ‘total dominance’ v. Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgastonvilla_231030.jpg
11:18
Explaining ‘the great madness’ of Villa’s tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_gxgrayavsramsdale_231030.jpg
11:44
Juxtaposing Raya v. Ramsdale using analytics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwmanchesterderbyrecap_231030.jpg
22:43
Unpacking City’s ‘dominant’ win over Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwbillinggoalreax_231030.jpg
4:40
Breaking down Billing’s wonder goal v. Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwchelsea_231030.jpg
6:39
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_231030.jpg
5:56
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
Now Playing