MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
Ezra Frech has golden plans for Paris Paralympics, and that’s just the beginning
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dover an important test for Team Penske trio

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcalvarezgoal_240425.jpg
Alvarez makes it 4-0 for Man City v. Brighton
nbc_soc_nigeriagold96_240417.jpg
No. 4: Nigeria’s golden generation wins in Atlanta
nbc_pl_mcfoden2ndgoal_240425.jpg
Foden tucks away Man City’s third v. Brighton

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Foden's free kick puts City 2-0 ahead of Brighton

April 25, 2024 03:30 PM
Phil Foden's free kick takes a deflection on its way towards goal and finds the back of the net to double Manchester City's lead against Brighton at the Amex.
