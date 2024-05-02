 Skip navigation
Rod Brind’Amour
Hurricanes’ Rod Brind’Amour says he feels ‘really good’ about reaching new contract with team
Riley Mahlman
Wisconsin tries to regain supremacy in the trenches under its 4th O-line coach in as many years
Dominion Energy Charity Classic - Round One
Jim Furyk, Mike ‘Fluff’ Cowan split amicably after 25 years together

nbc_pl_totpostecoglouintv_240502.jpg
Tottenham ‘not good enough’ vs. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chevtothilites_240502.jpg
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_chejacksongoal_240502.jpg
Jackson header doubles Chelsea lead

Chelsea showed ‘spirit’ in win vs. Tottenham

May 2, 2024 04:42 PM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss how Chelsea’s young squad came together to put together a “mature” 2-0 victory vs. Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
nbc_pl_totpostecoglouintv_240502.jpg
3:19
Tottenham ‘not good enough’ vs. Chelsea
nbc_pl_chevtothilites_240502.jpg
11:06
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
nbc_pl_chejacksongoal_240502.jpg
1:30
Jackson header doubles Chelsea lead
nbc_pl_chechalobahgoal_240502.jpg
1:08
Chalobah’s header puts Chelsea ahead of Tottenham
nbc_pl_top25aprgoals_240502.jpg
12:22
Top 25 Premier League goals of April 2024
nbc_pl_handicappingthederby_240502.jpg
7:34
What to consider when placing Kentucky Derby bets
nbc_pl_michaelowenintv_240502.jpg
3:41
Owen shares his 2024 Kentucky Derby prediction
nbc_pl_chevtotpreview_240502.jpg
3:08
Pochettino still proving he’s the man for the job
nbc_pl_platthederby_240502.jpg
3:14
Soaking in a London derby from Churchill Downs
nbc_pst_arsbou_240502.jpg
10:20
Can Gunners pass test v. impressive Cherries?
nbc_pst_totliv_240502.jpg
16:26
Are Spurs set to overtake Liverpool next season?
nbc_pl_arsvlc2004hilites_240502.jpg
12:38
Highlights: Arsenal’s last PL title in 2003-04
