Chelsea showed ‘spirit’ in win vs. Tottenham
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss how Chelsea’s young squad came together to put together a “mature” 2-0 victory vs. Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
Tottenham ‘not good enough’ vs. Chelsea
Ange Postecoglou discusses Tottenham’s shortcomings in the Matchweek 36 loss to Chelsea, including a “lost conviction and belief’ in the team’s recent play.
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Tottenham Matchweek 36
Chelsea took a step in the right direction in Matchweek 36 with a dominating 2-0 win over Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
Jackson header doubles Chelsea lead
Cole Palmer hits the crossbar with a free-kick, and Nicolas Jackson heads into the empty net to give Chelsea a 2-0 lead vs. Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
Chalobah’s header puts Chelsea ahead of Tottenham
Trevoh Chalobah's well-placed header gives Chelsea a 1-0 advantage vs. Tottenham at Stamford Bridge.
Top 25 Premier League goals of April 2024
Relive 25 of the best Premier League goals from the month of April in the 2023-24 season.
What to consider when placing Kentucky Derby bets
Eddie Olczyk and Matt Bernier, handicappers for NBC Sports, explain to Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe the important factors to keep in mind when betting on a horse in the Kentucky Derby.
Owen shares his 2024 Kentucky Derby prediction
Liverpool legend Michael Owen discusses how he fell in love with horse racing, the experience of owning his own horse and his thoughts on the 150th Kentucky Derby.
Pochettino still proving he’s the man for the job
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the "disjointed" season Tottenham players have experienced so far, as well as the need for Mauricio Pochettino to win more consistently moving forward.
Soaking in a London derby from Churchill Downs
Just days out from the running of the 150th Kentucky Derby, Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Robbie Mustoe discuss the Churchill Downs experience from the new-and-improved paddock.
Can Gunners pass test v. impressive Cherries?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards look ahead to Arsenal's difficult challenge against Bournemouth with zero room for error in the title race.
Are Spurs set to overtake Liverpool next season?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola debate whether Tottenham are poised to outperform Liverpool next season as the two sides prepare to face off this weekend.