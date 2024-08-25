Watch Now
Maresca's Chelsea showed 'very exciting signs'
Robbie Earle explains why Enzo Maresca is his underappreciated performer of the week following Chelsea's impressive 6-2 win against Wolves.
Up Next
Aston Villa’s Rogers looks like a ‘special’ talent
Aston Villa's Rogers looks like a 'special' talent
Robbie Mustoe explains why Morgan Rogers is his underappreciated performer of the week following his sublime play for Aston Villa despite losing to Arsenal.
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Man City, Arsenal, Liverpool starting off strong
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debrief the opening weekend of the 2024-25 Premier League season on-site from Stamford Bridge following Chelsea's 2-0 loss to Manchester City.
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Championship Sunday in the Premier League, and recap Man City's win over West Ham, Arsenal's victory over Everton, and more.
Salah ‘was a different human being’ v. Tottenham
Salah 'was a different human being' v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's impressive 4-2 victory over Tottenham, and Mustoe praises Mohamed Salah for his performance at Anfield.
Manchester City ‘blasted past’ Wolves
Manchester City 'blasted past' Wolves
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Manchester City's 5-1 beatdown of Wolves, where Erling Haaland scored four goals in a dominant four-goal victory.
Rice is ‘a different class’ for Arsenal
Rice is 'a different class' for Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Arsenal's comfortable 3-0 win over Bournemouth to keep the pressure on Manchester City as the Premier League Run In continues.
Arsenal showcase ‘durability’ in win v. Tottenham
Arsenal showcase 'durability' in win v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Arsenal for their evolution as a team under Mikel Arteta and discuss how the Gunners were able to come away from the North London Derby with three points against Tottenham.
Klopp’s clash with Salah a ‘terrible look’
Klopp's clash with Salah a 'terrible look'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe debate over what went down between Jurgen Klopp and Mohamed Salah during Liverpool's 2-2 draw against West Ham at London Stadium.
Man City’s ‘drive and determination’ evident v. NF
Man City's 'drive and determination' evident v. NF
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Manchester City's 2-0 win over Nottingham Forest, where Forest failed to take advantage of their opportunities against a less-than stellar Pep Guardiola side at the City ground.
Arsenal ‘matured’ into Premier League contenders
Arsenal 'matured' into Premier League contenders
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to share his thoughts on Arsenal's growth this season and if they'll be able to hold off Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool
Why Slot may have a 'difficult' time at Liverpool
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to discuss the reports of Feyenoord's Arne Slot becoming Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool.