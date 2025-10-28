Skip navigation
'Incredible' Sunderland take Chelsea to school
October 28, 2025 01:01 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Sunderland for their excellent performance and tactical savviness against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
07:53
Takeaways from Man United’s win over Brighton
04:49
Villa’s ‘quality football’ too much for Man City
13:48
Identifying Liverpool’s glaring issues this season
11:09
Eze ‘brings something different’ to Arsenal
03:01
Every Arsenal set-piece goal through Matchweek 9
09:47
Sunderland stifle Chelsea in impressive display
14:00
Premier League Masterclass: Doku’s wizardry
04:17
Brentford exploit Liverpool’s lack of ‘hunger’
02:38
Sunderland’s Isidor off to a ‘magnificent’ start
02:30
‘Passive’ Liverpool must show spirit against Villa
03:34
Brentford’s Kayode ‘one to watch’ for the future
05:13
Lowe Down: Is Liverpool’s back-to-back dream over?
10:44
PL Update: Arsenal top table as Man City stumble
01:36
Frank ‘very happy’ with Spurs’ performance
09:48
Extended HLs: Everton v. Spurs Matchweek 9
13:57
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 9
01:58
Spurs show top-four promise in win over Everton
01:25
Sarr heads Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 up on Everton
01:17
Van de Ven’s brace doubles Spurs’ lead v. Everton
08:35
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Forest Matchweek 9
01:26
Van de Ven’s header puts Spurs in front of Everton
10:44
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Burnley Matchweek 9
11:30
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Man City Matchweek 9
01:32
Foster’s 95th-minute goal gives Burnley 3-2 lead
08:06
Extended HLs: Arsenal v. Crystal Palace MWK 9
03:00
Are Arsenal running away with the Premier League?
01:13
Munetsi heads Wolves level at 2-2 with Burnley
01:36
Kroupi rockets Bournemouth 2-0 ahead of Forest
03:22
Strand Larsen’s penalty gives Wolves hope
01:13
Eze powers Arsenal in front of Crystal Palace
01:54
Will Titans keep it close to cover vs. Chargers?
01:05
Wemby steals show to kick off 2025-26 NBA season
01:34
Colts look ‘unstoppable’ vs Steelers in Week 9
04:59
Knicks-Bucks, Zubac vs. Warriors are top matchups
12:20
Fantasy impacts of Giants’ Skattebo injury
04:18
Mahomes, Rice lead Chiefs’ win over Commanders
07:38
Patriots’ Boutte leads Week 9 waiver WR pick
03:53
Fantasy impacts of Saints starting Shough Week 9
09:48
Kuminga, Kessler among most impressive players
09:49
Who has disappointed to start NBA season?
01:31
Saints’ Johnson leads Week 9 waiver wire TEs
09:09
Lawrence, Darnold lead QB waiver wire picks
05:30
How UCLA has instilled star confidence in Betts
10:23
Close: UCLA built on ‘breakthroughs in growth’
05:23
Vikings’ McCarthy a solid stash for deep leagues
04:24
Take overs on Brunson, LaVine, Powell
09:55
Are Spurs’ dominance, Mavs’ issues real or fake?
09:13
Early NBA takeaways: Spurs, Sixers start strong
01:57
Will the over hit for Falcons vs. Patriots?
01:46
Clippers’ size can ‘smother’ undersized Warriors
05:15
Smith: Purdue has ‘the right pieces’ to win title
09:23
Purdue HC Painter ‘comfortable playing everybody’
01:40
BUF vs. KC could ‘shape a lot’ for rest of season
01:33
Lean SF over NYG with QB Purdy’s potential return
01:36
Croucher: ‘I’m going to put my faith in Giannis’
01:25
NFL Week 8: Who’s on the rise, dropping
06:26
Honoring Mangold’s legacy, impact on the NFL
04:11
Vikings’ QB options with Wentz out for season
13:50
Buy or sell: NFL trade deadline edition
11:25
Mahomes’ play was ‘thing of beauty’ vs. Commanders
