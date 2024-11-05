Watch Now
Liverpool 'get the job done' v. Brighton to go top
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss a tale of two halves in Liverpool's 2-1 win against Brighton at Anfield in Matchweek 10, where the Reds overcame a rough first half to pick up three points to go top of the table.
Tottenham flip the script on Aston Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Tottenham's stunning 4-1 come-from-behind victory against Aston Villa in Matchweek 10.
Bournemouth show Man City’s vulnerabilities
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Bournemouth's upset win over Manchester City in Matchweek 10.
Man United played with ‘freedom’ against Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Ruben Amorim's appointment before diving into Manchester United's draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Newcastle were ‘spectacular’ against Arsenal
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Newcastle's intensity and organization in their 1-0 victory over Arsenal at St. James' Park in Matchweek 10.
Kerkez a ‘top three or four’ left back in the PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Milos Kerkez is his underappreciated performer of the week after the 20-year-old Hungarian left back stole the show for Bournemouth in a 2-1 win over Manchester City.
Longstaff ‘gives his all’ for Newcastle
Robbie Earle explains why Sean Longstaff is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-changing performance for Newcastle in a win over Arsenal.
Arsenal have positive takeaways from Reds draw
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle recap Arsenal's draw against Liverpool and praised the Gunners for the way they approached the match despite their injury concerns.
Chelsea’s tactics on display v. Newcastle
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle reflect on Chelsea's 2-1 victory against Newcastle in Matchweek 9, and explain how the Blues' style of play has created fits for their opposition this season.
Ten Hag’s Man United is full of ‘question marks’
Robbie Earle sounds off on the state of Manchester United under Erik ten Hag following their loss to West Ham United.
Smith Rowe a ‘top midfield talent'; Beto shines
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle share their underappreciated performers of Matchweek 9, where both players came from the same fixture of Everton v. Fulham.
What does Man City need to fix going forward?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Man City's narrow escape from a draw against the Wolves, the team's ability to "get it done," and how the Premier League does not have a routine game.