Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss the current three-horse race for the Premier League title between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal following Matchweek 7.
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham assess the state of the bottom of the Premier League table as multiple teams already find themselves in big trouble following Matchweek 7.
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham take a closer look at Manchester United's struggles under Erik ten Hag despite gaining a point against Aston Villa in Matchweek 7.
Delap has ‘a little bit of something’ at Ipswich
Robbie Mustoe explains why Liam Delap is his underappreciated performer of the week following Ipswich Town's 1-1 draw with Aston Villa at Portman Road Stadium.
Gordon quickly becoming a key player for Newcastle
Robbie Earle explains why Anthony Gordon is his underappreciated performer of the week following Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Manchester City at St. James' Park.
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
The Robbies recap their fantastic weekend on location in Chicago for Premier League Mornings Live Fan Fest along with all the action from Matchweek 5.
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's 3-0 win against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium in Matchweek 4.
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's first loss under Arne Slot in a 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
Does Duran need to start more at Aston Villa?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Aston Villa's incredible comeback against an inconsistent Everton side that remains winless to start the season.
‘Strong’ Arsenal showcase versatility v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their key takeaways from Arsenal's impressive victory against Tottenham in the 196th edition of the North London Derby in Matchweek 4.
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Robbie Mustoe explains why Nuno Espírito Santo is his underappreciated performer of the week after leading Nottingham Forest to victory against Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 4.
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Robbie Earle explains why Gabriel Magalhaes is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-winning goal for Arsenal against Tottenham in Matchweek 4.