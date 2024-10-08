 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

43rd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Whistling Straits
Ryder Cup captains discuss Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia involvement at Bethpage
NFL: OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals
Week 5 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic eases into Shanghai Masters fourth round to face Safiullin who beat Tiafoe

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbs_241008.jpg
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_mnf_241008.jpg
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredtes_241008.jpg
Conklin, Otton are TEs worth adding for Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

43rd Ryder Cup - Day Three - Whistling Straits
Ryder Cup captains discuss Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia involvement at Bethpage
NFL: OCT 06 Ravens at Bengals
Week 5 2024 DFS DraftKings Milly Maker Breakdown
Novak Djokovic
Djokovic eases into Shanghai Masters fourth round to face Safiullin who beat Tiafoe

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredqbs_241008.jpg
Take a look at Jones, Flacco on QB waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_mnf_241008.jpg
Smith-Schuster, Hunt carving out roles for Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_waiverwiredtes_241008.jpg
Conklin, Otton are TEs worth adding for Week 6

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Liverpool, Man City, Arsenal leading title race

October 8, 2024 12:31 PM
Robbie Earle and Danny Higginbotham discuss the current three-horse race for the Premier League title between Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal following Matchweek 7.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robglasner_241008.jpg
5:15
Premier League relegation battle heating up early
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmanuavl_241008.jpg
15:15
Are Man United’s problems bigger than ten Hag?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240929.jpg
2:00
Delap has ‘a little bit of something’ at Ipswich
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240929.jpg
3:33
Gordon quickly becoming a key player for Newcastle
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robfull_240922.jpg
10:11
Man City, Arsenal’s draw; Chicago Fan Fest recap
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsoumu_240917.jpg
7:17
Man United gaining confidence after win v. Saints
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2roblivnf_240917.jpg
10:32
Liverpool had ‘a bad day’ v. Nottingham Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robavleve_240917.jpg
7:07
Does Duran need to start more at Aston Villa?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robtotars_240917.jpg
18:09
‘Strong’ Arsenal showcase versatility v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240915.jpg
1:44
Santo’s tactics worked to perfection v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robearle_240915.jpg
1:22
Gabriel was ‘colossus’ for Arsenal v. Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mancity_240903.jpg
10:00
Is Haaland an ‘underappreciated player?’
Now Playing