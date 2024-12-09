Watch Now
Milenkovic has been an unsung hero for Forest
Robbie Earle explains why Nottingham Forest defender Nikola Milenkovic is his underappreciated performer of the week after scoring against Manchester United in a 3-2 win at Old Trafford.
Up Next
Chelsea’s ownership group silencing their critics
Chelsea's ownership group silencing their critics
Robbie Mustoe explains why the Chelsea owners are his underappreciated performers of the week after defeating Spurs at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to close the gap to Liverpool to just four points at the top of the table.
Are Lions peaking too soon to make Super Bowl run?
Are Lions peaking too soon to make Super Bowl run?
The Dan Patrick Show evaluates how to determine the top team in the NFL, why the Philadelphia Eagles might be the most balanced team this season and if the Lions can make it far in the playoffs.
Manchester United off to flying start under Amorim
Manchester United off to flying start under Amorim
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Manchester United's 4-0 win against Everton in Ruben Amorim's first Premier League match in charge at Old Trafford.
Chelsea ‘on to good things’ under Maresca
Chelsea 'on to good things' under Maresca
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Enzo Maresca's Chelsea squad following their dominant 3-0 win over Aston Villa at Stamford Bridge.
Arsenal ‘are a joy to watch’ after win v. West Ham
Arsenal 'are a joy to watch' after win v. West Ham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their takeaways from Arsenal's impressive 5-2 win against West Ham at London Stadium in Matchweek 13.
Liverpool take down Manchester City in style
Liverpool take down Manchester City in style
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe examine Liverpool's comfortable victory over Manchester City at Anfield to go nine points clear at the top of the table in Matchweek 13.
Man United might have a ‘diamond’ in Diallo
Man United might have a 'diamond' in Diallo
Robbie Earle explains why Amad Diallo is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive showing for Manchester United in a 4-0 rout of Everton in Macthweek 13.
Schade’s emergence is ‘something to watch’
Schade's emergence is 'something to watch'
Robbie Mustoe explains why Kevin Schade is his underappreciated performer of the week following his hat-trick for Brentford in a 4-1 win over Leicester City in Matchweek 13.
Arsenal back on track after dominant win v. Forest
Arsenal back on track after dominant win v. Forest
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight Arsenal's much-needed 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to keep pace at the top of the table in Matchweek 12.
Amorim’s vision for Man United will take time
Amorim's vision for Man United will take time
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Ruben Amorim's first match as Manchester United manager in a draw against Ipswich Town in Matchweek 12.
Chelsea were ‘so good tactically’ v. Leicester
Chelsea were 'so good tactically' v. Leicester
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe reflect on Chelsea's 2-1 win over Leicester City at the King Power Stadium in Matchweek 12.