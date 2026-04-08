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Dodgers great Davey Lopes, an infield fixture and record-setting base stealer, dies at 80
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
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Jo Shimoda out for remainder of 2026 Supercross season, plans to return for Motocross
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Angels’ Jorge Soler and Braves’ Reynaldo López receive 7-game suspensions following brawl
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Adams hopes World Cup can grow soccer in U.S.
April 8, 2026 05:52 PM
Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams talks with Joe Prince-Wright about his fit with the Cherries, his expectations for the upcoming World Cup in North America and more.
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