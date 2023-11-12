 Skip navigation
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Ogletree locks up Int’l Series’ money title, LIV return
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
‘He’s moving stuff!’ Contentious rules situation marks HKO finish
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
UPDATED Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

nbc_pl_akanjigoal1_231112.jpg
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231112.jpg
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
nbc_nd_osuvsndhockey_231112_1920x1080_2281749059921.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Ohio State

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
Ogletree locks up Int’l Series’ money title, LIV return
Hong Kong Open - Final Round
‘He’s moving stuff!’ Contentious rules situation marks HKO finish
NFL: Seattle Seahawks at Baltimore Ravens
UPDATED Week 10 Fantasy Football Defense (DST) Rankings and Streamers

nbc_pl_akanjigoal1_231112.jpg
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231112.jpg
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
nbc_nd_osuvsndhockey_231112_1920x1080_2281749059921.jpg
Highlights: Notre Dame shuts out Ohio State

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watkins makes it 3-0 for Villa against Fulham

November 12, 2023 10:32 AM
A great run and cross from Leon Bailey sets up Ollie Watkins in front of goal for an easy tap in to give Aston Villa a commanding 3-0 lead over Fulham at Villa Park.
nbc_pl_akanjigoal1_231112.jpg
0:59
Akanji drills Man City level against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chegoal2_231112.jpg
1:21
Sterling scores v. Man City to give Chelsea lead
nbc_pl_thiagosilvagoal1_231112.jpg
1:02
Silva equalizes for Chelsea against Man City
nbc_pl_haalandpenandgoal_231112.jpg
4:53
Haaland’s penalty to give Man City lead v. Chelsea
MicrosoftTeams-image_(59).png
12:55
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Nottingham Forest MWK 12
MicrosoftTeams-image_(58).png
12:57
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Fulham Matchweek 12
MicrosoftTeams-image_(57).png
11:47
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Brentford Matchweek 12
nbc_pl_whupostgamev2_231112.jpg
0:56
West Ham outlast Forest in five-goal thriller
MicrosoftTeams-image_(56).png
9:43
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Sheffield United MWK 12
nbc_pl_soucekgoalwhu_231112.jpg
1:39
Soucek’s header gives West Ham 3-2 lead v. Forest
nbc_pl_jotagoal_231112.jpg
1:24
Jota powers Liverpool 3-0 in front of Brentford
nbc_pl_shugoal1_231112.jpg
1:16
Webster’s own goal brings Blades level v. Brighton
