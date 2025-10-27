 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Arch Manning
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_roto_george_251027.jpg
Samulski: George is in for a second-year breakout
nbc_roto_doncic_251027.jpg
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children's 500
A look at who is racing for a NASCAR championship in Cup, Xfinity, Trucks at Phoenix
nbc_golf_bankofutahrd4_251026.jpg
After Bank of Utah, where things stand in FedExCup Fall points
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Arch Manning
Arch Manning in concussion protocol for No. 20 Texas ahead of game vs. No. 9 Vanderbilt

Top Clips

nbc_roto_george_251027.jpg
Samulski: George is in for a second-year breakout
nbc_roto_doncic_251027.jpg
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Impacts of Kelly firing on CFB coaching carousel

October 27, 2025 02:10 PM
The Dan Le Batard crew discusses Brian Kelly's firing from LSU and other storylines in the coaching carousel in college football.

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_shaqcomparsions_251022.jpg
03:36
Shaq career retrospective: Did he underachieve?
brad_mpx.jpg
06:20
Unpacking Marchand’s ‘emotional’ return to Boston
nbc_dls_kurkjian_251016.jpg
06:29
Big picture statistics of the 2025 MLB season
nbc_dls_smetanaintr_251016.jpg
05:42
Breaking down Kansas-Texas Tech ‘tortilla gate’
nbc_dls_dolphinslatest_251015.jpg
12:53
Has Tua earned right to criticize team publicly?
nbc_dls_finsvchargersreax_251013.jpg
04:47
How serious is culture problem for Miami Dolphins?
nbc_dls_nascarplayoffsconvo_251013.jpg
02:50
Hamlin winning first Cup title would be good story
nbc_dls_berryintr_251010.jpg
03:30
Berry’s rapid-fire fantasy facts for Week 6 slate
nbc_dls_deionsanders_251010.jpg
06:25
Could health issues make Deion leave Colorado?
phillies.jpg
12:26
Unpacking Phillies’ crushing NLDS Game 4 loss
ajawilsonshotgamethree.jpg
05:05
Gold-Onwude: Wilson’s game-winner was ‘iconic’
nbc_dls_nickwrightsegment_251008.jpg
12:22
Wright: Chiefs need to trade for a running back
nbc_dls_ravens_251006.jpg
05:29
Is Ravens’ bad record more than just injuries?
nbc_dls_sanchez_251006.jpg
06:57
Latest on Sanchez Indianapolis stabbing incident
cathywnbaphotothumbnail.jpg
04:16
Beadle: ‘This is not going to end well for Cathy’
nbc_dls_foxworthintr_251003.jpg
04:58
Foxworth: 49ers not better football team than Rams
nbc_dls_kawhileonard_251002.jpg
09:28
Robertson may be punished after Leonard inquiry
nbc_dls_wnbacommissioner_251002.jpg
04:44
Samson: ‘Work stoppage is going to happen’ in WNBA
nbc_dls_dolphins_251002.jpg
05:29
Will Dolphins make Panthers look good in Week 5?
nbc_dls_miamiheat_251002.jpg
06:35
Were Heat smart to give Jović $62.4 million deal?
nbc_dls_torreintr_250929.jpg
12:18
Torre on new Ballmer - Leonard reporting
nbc_dls_barkovinj_250929.jpg
05:26
Ramifications of ‘devastating’ Barkov injury

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_george_251027.jpg
01:40
Samulski: George is in for a second-year breakout
nbc_roto_doncic_251027.jpg
01:36
Reaves will ‘carry the load’ with Dončić out
nbc_golf_sales_penskebutah_251027.jpg
01:54
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
USATSI_27426267.jpg
02:02
Mannix: Wembanyama is a ‘vocal leader’ for Spurs
nbc_dps_dponjonathantaylor_251027.jpg
04:00
Patrick makes case for Taylor as NFL MVP
nbc_ffhh_tuckerkraftv2_251027.jpg
02:10
Kraft the number one TE in fantasy football
nbc_ffhh_camskattebov2_251027.jpg
02:13
Implications of ‘brutal’ Skattebo injury for NYG
nbc_dps_billcowherinterview_251027.jpg
14:25
Cowher explains where the Steelers are going wrong
nbc_ffhh_henrylamarreturn_251027.jpg
03:23
Henry stock rising for BAL with favorable schedule
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_251027.jpg
01:15
Best bets for Commanders vs. Chiefs Monday Night
nbc_ffhh_calebqb_251027.jpg
04:41
Williams still not clicking in Bears offense
nbc_ffhh_texanspassgame_251027.jpg
01:59
Stroud quietly producing in Texans offense
nbc_dps_andystaplesinterview_251027.jpg
12:37
Staples: Kelly didn’t understand the job he took
nbc_nba_week2prvw_251027.jpg
05:01
Previewing top NBA Week 2 matchups
nbc_dps_briankellyfired_251027.jpg
04:09
Patrick: Kelly ‘was never a good fit’ at LSU
nbc_nba_askkb_251027.jpg
09:49
How can the Magic have a successful season?
nbc_ffhh_sundayscaries_251027.jpg
02:20
Falcons’ Robinson among Week 8 Sunday Scaries
nbc_ffhh_weekendwarriors_251027.jpg
09:24
Colts’ Taylor, Pittman among weekend warriors
rj_harvey.jpg
04:07
Harvey performance ‘not sustainable’ for Broncos
nbc_nba_rookiecheckin_251027.jpg
09:50
Rookie check in: Harper, Flagg, Knueppel and more
nbc_nba_kennyspick_251027.jpg
04:59
Mobley could maximize rebounds vs. Pistons
nbc_nba_dallasmavericks_251027.jpg
09:53
Lack of point guard play impacting Mavericks
nbc_ffhh_chasebrown_251027.jpg
01:29
Bengals’ Brown a ‘mid to low RB2' rest of season
nbc_ffhh_breecehall_251027.jpg
05:10
Takeaways from Jets’ offense explosion vs. Bengals
nbc_bte_jagsraiders_251027.jpg
01:29
Betting Raiders spread fades the public vs. Jags
nbc_nba_goldenstatewarriors_251027.jpg
08:57
Warriors’ Kuminga’s performance is ‘earning trust’
nbc_bte_pantherspackers_251027.jpg
01:33
Krick: Packers ‘will make life hell’ for Panthers
nbc_bte_bearsbengals_251027.jpg
01:39
Bears are the better team in matchup with Bengals
nbc_bte_nuggetstimberwolves_251027.jpg
02:29
Edwards injury ‘problematic’ for ‘Wolves vs. DEN
nbc_bte_cavspistons_251027.jpg
02:17
Pistons still have ‘a lot of cracks’ facing Cavs