 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: GEICO 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game.
USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
nbc_cfb_lookahead_250425.jpg
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: GEICO 500
How to watch Sunday’s Cup race at Talladega Superspeedway: Start time, TV info, weather
NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
UCLA guard Jones leaving Westwood to join rival USC for her final season
Jesuit defeated Chatsworth 66-53 to win a boys CIF State Division II championship basketball game.
USC basketball recruit Arenas is out of an induced coma after vehicle crash

Top Clips

nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
nbc_cfb_lookahead_250425.jpg
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Towns sparks Knicks in Game 3 win vs. Pistons

April 25, 2025 01:52 PM
The Dan Le Batard Show discusses the New York Knicks' concerted effort to get Karl-Anthony Towns going in their Game 3 victory over the Detroit Pistons.

Related Videos

nbc_dlb_shedeursanderstalk_250425.jpg
11:20
Sanders avoids Rodgers moment in draft Round 1
dart_mpx.jpg
10:32
Russini: ‘High’ chance Dart goes before Sanders
nbc_dlb_porzingisinjury_250424.jpg
02:47
Should Mazzulla be so tough on injured players?
nbc_dlb_jimmybutlerinjury_250424.jpg
06:55
Butler’s injury ‘awful’ for Warriors, NBA Playoffs
nbc_dlb_greenint_250423.jpg
11:50
Is Jokic the best offensive player in NBA history?
nbc_dls_jokicmvprace_250421.jpg
03:03
Should Jokic win NBA MVP over Gilgeous-Alexander?
butlercurry.jpg
07:49
Butler ‘calmed’ Warriors in Game 1 win vs. Rockets
nbc_dlb_rocketswarriors_250418.jpg
07:43
Will Warriors’ experience win out vs. Rockets?
nbc_dls_miamiplayin_250417.jpg
05:52
Are Heat ‘capable’ of making run in NBA playoffs?
nbc_dlb_nbaokccompete_250416.jpg
06:49
Do Clippers have the ‘ingredients’ to upset OKC?
nbc_dlb_warriorsgrizzlies_250416.jpg
05:25
Warriors needed ‘all of’ Butler to beat Grizzlies
nbc_dls_jamalcrawford_250415.jpg
15:31
Crawford recalls losing a car in a bet as a rookie
nbc_dlb_ovechkin_250411.jpg
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
nbc_dlb_ufc314_250411.jpg
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
nbc_dls_lukareturn_250410.jpg
07:10
Luka’s return to Dallas an unforgettable moment
nbc_dlb_roywoodinterview_250409.jpg
22:51
Wood: Aggression has been phased out of basketball
nbc_dlb_mikemalonefired_250409.jpg
13:01
Malone questioning pride could have led to firing
nbc_dlb_danebrugler_250409.jpg
23:59
Brugler: Hunter ‘the best non-QB’ in the draft
nbc_dlb_mentaltollsports_250408.jpg
04:51
Analyzing Alcaraz’s comments on mental health
nbc_dlb_gatorsvictory_250408.jpg
03:22
Florida wins thrilling national championship
nbc_dlb_armstead_250408.jpg
05:15
Where does Armstead rank among best MIA OTs ever?
morant_jenkins.jpg
06:20
Grizzlies firing HC Jenkins is ‘mind blowing’
nbc_dlb_camwardcompare_250401.jpg
04:39
Are expectations for Ward getting overblown?
nbc_dlb_bantushpush_250401.jpg
02:19
Potential ripple effects of a tush push ban
nbc_dls_stevewilliams_250331.jpg
16:27
Williams talks relationship with Tiger
nbc_dls_womenstournament_250331.jpg
03:26
South Carolina ‘playing ugly’ in tournament run
nbc_dls_marchmadness_250331.jpg
03:02
How NIL revenue share affects ACC, Big East in CBB
nbc_dls_18gameseason_250331.jpg
09:22
Could NFL risk ‘oversaturation’ with 18 games?
nbc_dlb_uflspring_250328.jpg
05:36
UFL still has questions to answer entering Year 2

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_loveland_250425.jpg
01:04
Loveland a ‘fringe TE1' candidate with Bears
nbc_cfb_lookahead_250425.jpg
02:52
Perry: Day 2 of draft has Week 1 starters
nbc_cfb_willjohnson_250425.jpg
01:15
CB Johnson has big upside despite injury concerns
nbc_cfb_firstroundbyschool_250425.jpg
02:36
Big Ten, SEC dominate first round of NFL draft
nbc_cfb_shedeur_250425.jpg
09:20
Sanders’ lack of elite traits impact landing spots
USATSI_25103325.jpg
04:45
Dart could struggle moving to Giants’ pro offense
nbc_cfb_lovelandwarren_250425.jpg
03:15
Why Loveland went ahead of Warren in NFL draft
nbc_cfb_jeantyraiders_250425.jpg
04:26
Did Raiders overhype Jeanty at No. 6 overall?
nbc_cfb_jagstrade_250425.jpg
05:01
Hunter will make the Jags ‘entertaining to watch’
mcmillan.jpg
01:07
McMillan gives Panthers ‘a true alpha WR’
nbc_cfb_firstroundtakeaways_250425.jpg
11:08
Positional value stood out in Round 1 of NFL draft
nbc_roto_jeanty_250425.jpg
01:23
Jeanty looks like top 5 fantasy RB with Raiders
nbc_roto_travishunter_250425.jpg
01:05
Signs point to Hunter being a WR with Jaguars
nbc_dps_tompelissero_250425.jpg
14:34
QBs top storylines entering NFL draft Day 2
tyler_shough.jpg
13:09
Riddick: Shough will ‘surprise’ the entire NFL
nbc_roto_clippersnuggets_250425.jpg
01:45
Clippers to take care of reeling Nuggets in Game 4
butlerstatus.jpg
02:11
Butler’s status weighing on HOU-GSW playoff series
nbc_roto_knickspistons_250425.jpg
01:29
Target the under in Pistons vs. Knicks Game 4
nbc_roto_lakerswolves_250425.jpg
01:37
Fade LeBron, Hachimura’s point totals in Game 3
simpson.jpg
01:12
Time to bet on Rays’ Simpson as stolen base leader
isakplnewcastle.jpg
01:45
Newcastle -325 among best bets for top 5 finish
nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
04:44
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
nbc_dps_joethomas_250425.jpg
14:20
Thomas conflicted over Browns passing on Hunter
sharpeflorio.jpg
06:18
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
nbc_dps_shedeursanders_250425.jpg
05:05
Sanders ‘got humbled’ falling out of Round 1
pearcefalcons.jpg
07:17
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade
nbc_pft_bestfits_250425.jpg
07:21
Campbell to Eagles tops best first-round fits
nbc_pft_wrdrafted_250425.jpg
04:42
Packers end 23-year first-round WR drought
nbc_pft_sandersfalloutv2_250425.jpg
14:59
Sanders needs to ‘harness anger’ after draft slide
nbc_pft_olineimprovements_250425.jpg
06:40
Cowboys among teams that bolstered offensive line