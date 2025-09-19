 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season
Christian Yelich
Brewers’ Christian Yelich reaches major milestone in his successful comeback from back surgery

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McDaniel and Dolphins have a 'structural problem'

September 19, 2025 11:22 AM
Dan Le Batard joins Dan Patrick to break down the Dolphins' 0-3 start, discussing how Miami has gone from offensive juggernaut to afterthought under Mike McDaniel.

nbc_dps_chasedanielinterview_250918.jpg
18:32
Daniel: Offensive line woes still plaguing Chiefs
nbc_dps_dponthebears_250918.jpg
05:44
Should Johnson have called out players publicly?
nbc_dps_foxworthintv_250918.jpg
12:41
Foxworth: ‘Everybody is paranoid’ in the NFL
nbc_dps_tnf_250918.jpg
03:34
Patrick to Dolphins: ‘Clean up your mess’
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250917.jpg
19:04
Tucker has ‘significant concerns’ about Williams
nbc_dps_deanblandino_250916.jpg
11:06
Blandino explains his issues with the Tush Push
nbc_dps_garymyersinterview_250916.jpg
14:05
Debating Brady, Belichick’s impact on Pats dynasty
nbc_dps_tombrady_250916.jpg
11:59
Brady in LV booth is ‘direct conflict of interest’
nbc_dps_ejmanuelinterview_250915.jpg
10:40
Manuel: Notre Dame facing tough battle to make CFP
nbc_dps_nflweek2recap_250915.jpg
13:47
Week 2 takeaways: Should Bengals go after Cousins?
eagles_tush_push.jpg
15:08
Cowher: Eagles’ tush push is ‘not a football play’
nbc_dps_packerscommandersrecap_250912.jpg
06:24
GB has ‘everyone’s attention’ after 2-0 start
nbc_dps_hermedwards_250912.jpg
13:16
Edwards compares Parsons to L.T.
nbc_dps_miketrout_250912.jpg
05:10
Will Trout become a forgotten legend?
nbc_dps_johnkuhn_250912.jpg
09:13
Kuhn: Packers are the best team in the NFL
nbc_dps_derekcarrinterview_250911.jpg
13:04
Carr: NFL players hate Thursday Night Football
nbc_dps_nickwrightinterview_250911.jpg
17:22
Wright more worried about Lions than Chiefs
nbc_dps_davidcarrinterview_250911.jpg
17:31
Carr: Colts’ Jones ‘looked like Peyton’ in Week 1
nbc_dps_marksanchezinterview_250911.jpg
16:51
Breaking down Williams’ struggles vs. Vikings
nbc_dps_vikingsbearsrecap_250909.jpg
07:53
McCarthy ‘is a winner’, shows composure in debut
nbc_dps_sethwickershaminterview_250909.jpg
13:33
Wickersham: Namath the most important QB ever
nbc_dps_nflweek1recapv2_250908.jpg
14:17
NFL Week 1: Bills comeback, Jones’ performance
micah.jpg
13:50
Gonzalez: Packers look like a Super Bowl team
nbc_dps_micahparsons_250908.jpg
04:57
Parsons impacts game like all-time greats
nbc_dps_salpaolantoniointerview_250905.jpg
10:39
Paolantonio: Carter shouldn’t be suspended
nbc_dps_eaglescowboysrecap_250905.jpg
13:13
Hurts shines as Eagles beat Cowboys in wild opener
ceedee_lamb_drops.jpg
15:29
Lamb ‘didn’t quit’ despite second-half drops
nbc_dps_jalencarter_250905.jpg
02:00
Patrick: Prescott ‘baited’ Carter into ejection
nbc_dps_dponnflinbrazilv2_250905.jpg
12:02
Brazil game hints at NFL’s schedule ambitions
nbc_dps_rosstuckerinterview_250905.jpg
16:21
Tucker: 49ers are ‘going to the Super Bowl’

nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustration_250919.jpg
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
mahomes.jpg
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_bte_w3bb_250919.jpg
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
nbc_roto_lionsravens_250919.jpg
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
nbc_pl_richardsclassicplkitsfeature_250919.jpg
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
nbc_smx_brothersfeature_250919.jpg
02:10
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
oly_atw400h_interviews_250919.jpg
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
oly_atm200_lylesfinal_250919.jpg
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
oly_atm400h_benjaminfinal_250919_v2.jpg
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
oly_atwhep_worlds_hall200_250919.jpg
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon
nbc_pft_tushpush_250919.jpg
06:13
NFL urges refs to officiate tush push ‘tight’
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250919.jpg
05:22
PFT Draft: Show me something Week 3
nbc_pft_bradyflagfootball_250919.jpg
05:32
Should NFL be concerned with Saudi flag tourney?
nbc_pft_brady_250919.jpg
13:00
Brady’s commentary job a ‘conflict of interest’
nbc_pft_mikemcdanielfuture_250919.jpg
11:47
Are McDaniel’s days in Miami numbered?
oly_atw400h_bolfinal_250919.jpg
05:43
Bol brings it for 400mH world title; Jones silver
nbc_pft_dophinserrors_250919.jpg
11:53
Dolphins’ errors help Bills secure Week 3 win
oly_atw800_hodgkinsonsemi_250919.jpg
05:22
Hodgkinson wins 800m heat, 4th-fastest overall
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250919.jpg
08:21
Florio ‘curious’ to see how Wentz fits with MIN
nbc_pft_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
05:28
Daniels ‘preparing mentally’ but may not start
nbc_pft_tuaconvo_250919.jpg
11:30
Is it time for Dolphins to move on from Tua?
nbc_pft_billshump_250919.jpg
13:42
Are Bills prepared to get over postseason hump?