 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

The Open Highlights: Harman's second-round 65

July 21, 2023 12:56 PM
Check out the highlights from Brian Harman's second round at The Open Championship, where he shot an impressive 65 and moved to the top of the leaderboard.