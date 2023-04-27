Skip navigation
Top 10 Indy 500s - No. 10: Foyt wins 1967 race
April 27, 2023 07:48 PM
Relive the 1967 Indy 500, as A.J. Foyt took advantage of Parnelli Jones' transmission bearing issue late to win his third Indy 500.
Close Ad