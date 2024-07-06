 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Thumbnail
Arnold Palmer Cup tied entering 24-match singles session at Lahinch
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole for Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
svg9102.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

David Duval
Rounds of 59 or lower in PGA Tour history
Thumbnail
Arnold Palmer Cup tied entering 24-match singles session at Lahinch
NASCAR Cup Series Grant Park 165 - Practice
NASCAR Cup starting lineup: Kyle Larson wins pole for Chicago Street Race

Top Clips

nbc_nas_cup_qaulifying_240706__792966.jpg
HLs: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Chicago
nbc_golf_jordanspiethintv_240706.jpg
Spieth reflects on Round 3 of John Deere Classic
svg9102.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Chicago

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 8

July 6, 2024 02:45 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 8 of the 2024 Tour de France, where riders took on a 183.5-kilometer flat route from Semur-en-Auxois to Colombey-les-Deux-Églises.