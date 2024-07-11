Skip navigation
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA committee approves Indianapolis to host all 3 men's finals, NIT in 2026, adds metrics for 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Rookie All-Star Paul Skenes pitches 7 no-hit innings in Milwaukee, but Holderman gives up hit in 8th
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
US appeals court says some NCAA athletes may qualify as employees under federal wage-and-hour laws
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
NCAA committee approves Indianapolis to host all 3 men’s finals, NIT in 2026, adds metrics for 2025
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 12
July 11, 2024 01:21 PM
Watch as cyclists make their way through a 204-kilometer flat route from Aurillac to Villeneuve-sur-Lot in Stage 12 of the 2024 Tour de France.
