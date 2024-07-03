 Skip navigation
Rankings Spotlight: Five questions after critical June evaluations
Big Ten Spotlight: Rutgers paces league with 20 June commits
John Deere Classic - Previews
Jason Day back at John Deere Classic – and with a funny Super 8 story to tell

nbc_cyc_byp_240703.jpg
Cavendish makes history on Tour de France Stage 5
nbc_golf_gcpod_spieth_240703.jpg
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
nbc_golf_gt_jasonday_240703.jpg
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic

Rankings Spotlight: Five questions after critical June evaluations
Big Ten Spotlight: Rutgers paces league with 20 June commits
John Deere Classic - Previews
Jason Day back at John Deere Classic – and with a funny Super 8 story to tell

nbc_cyc_byp_240703.jpg
Cavendish makes history on Tour de France Stage 5
nbc_golf_gcpod_spieth_240703.jpg
Does Spieth need to hit the reset button?
nbc_golf_gt_jasonday_240703.jpg
Day reflects on his career at John Deere Classic

Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 5

July 3, 2024 02:35 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 5 of the 2024 Tour de France, a 177.4-kilometer ride from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to Saint-Vulbas.