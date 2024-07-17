 Skip navigation
Simon Holmstrom
Islanders sign restricted free agent forward Simon Holmstrom to a 1-year contract
Torey Krug
Blues’ Torey Krug diagnosed with pre-arthritic changes in his left ankle, could miss the season
Rafael Nadal
Rafael Nadal beats Leo Borg in Bastad as he continues to prepare for Olympic tournament

nbc_golf_gcpodrory_240717.jpg
Will McIlroy disappoint at Open Championship?
nbc_smx_springcreektopmoments_240717.jpg
Pro Motocross 2024: Spring Creek best moments
nbc_golf_lf_wagnerhole14_240717.jpg
Wagner demonstrates Royal Troon’s deep bunkers

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2024 Tour de France, Stage 17 finish

July 17, 2024 11:36 AM
Watch the final moments of Stage 17 of the 2024 Tour de France, where riders completed their 177.8-kilometer journey from Saint-Paul-Trois-Châteaux to Superdévoluy.