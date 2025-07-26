Skip navigation
Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa leaves with bruised back after collision with teammate Brandon Marsh
Indianapolis starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims NASCAR Cup pole at home track
Padraig Harrington leads fellow Open champ Justin Leonard at Senior Open
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa leaves with bruised back after collision with teammate Brandon Marsh
Indianapolis starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims NASCAR Cup pole at home track
Padraig Harrington leads fellow Open champ Justin Leonard at Senior Open
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
July 26, 2025 02:41 PM
Watch highlights from Stage 1 of the 2025 Tour de France Femmes, a 78.8 km hilly journey from Vannes to Plumelec.
Latest Clips
01:02
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
04:03
Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
01:27
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
02:23
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series
02:32
Iraola realistic about Bournemouth’s expectations
04:23
Stage 20 continues ‘hellacious’ Tour de France
09:59
Tour de France, Stage 21 shows no mercy to riders
10:11
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 3
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
33:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20
03:24
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 crashes
47
Pogacar narrowly avoids crash at Stage 20 finish
01:43
Jorgenson: ‘I didn’t have the legs to win’
02:42
Groves: ‘So many emotions’ after TDF Stage 20 win
11:59
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
03:23
Vingegaard has mechanical issues during Stage 20
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
01:30
Romeo, Grégoire crash in Tour de France Stage 20
35
Schmid crashes during Stage 20 of Tour de France
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
45
Champoussin crashes during Tour de France Stage 20
06:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
05:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
09:06
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
