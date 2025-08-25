 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro
Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury high jump gold medal from 1968 Olympics sells at auction

Top Clips

nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
nbc_csu_jetswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Olympic Games-Paris 2024
Markus Rooth, Olympic decathlon gold medalist, to miss World Championships due to injury
Cooper Lutkenhaus
Cooper Lutkenhaus, 16-year-old track phenom, turns pro
Dick Fosbury
Dick Fosbury high jump gold medal from 1968 Olympics sells at auction

Top Clips

nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
nbc_csu_jetswin_250825.jpg
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Muchova should get by 'unscathed' against Venus

August 25, 2025 11:26 AM
Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick share why it's "very tough" to make a case for Venus Williams against Karolina Muchova and why the latter is "flying under the radar" to win the U.S. Open.

Latest Clips

nbc_csu_patswin_250825.jpg
04:24
Win total predictions for 2025: Patriots
nbc_roto_mvpbestv2_250825.jpg
01:50
Jackson, Love top NFL MVP best bets before Week 1
nbc_csu_jetswin_250825.jpg
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Jets
nbc_csu_dolphinswin_250825.jpg
07:13
Win total predictions for 2025: Dolphins
nbc_roto_giantsfutures_250825.jpg
02:19
Giants’ schedule prevents ‘high-ceiling outcomes’
nbc_pl_jpwfulvmuhit_250825.jpg
01:49
Three things we learned from Fulham 1-1 Man United
nbc_pft_preseasonwinners_250825.jpg
04:56
PFT Draft: Preseason winners
nbc_pft_micahparsons_250825.jpg
12:07
Cowboys-Parsons situation is ‘getting ugly’
nbc_PFT_OConnell_250825.jpg
06:09
Who Raiders could turn to for new backup QB
NBC_PFT_HendonHooker_250825.jpg
08:12
Campbell gives candid assessment of Hooker
nbc_pft_brownsbackupqb_250825.jpg
10:54
Evaluating which Browns QB will back up Flacco
nbc_pft_saintsqbs_250825.jpg
12:15
Factors in Shough-Rattler QB competition
nbc_pft_carsonwentz_250825.jpg
13:20
Wentz could be a good mentor to McCarthy
nbc_pft_giantsqbs_250825.jpg
10:56
Dart, Winston, DeVito emerging as ‘Three Amigos’
nbc_golf_gcpodbestmoments_250824.jpg
09:13
What were the best men’s golf moments of 2025?
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_finalrdseniorwomen_250824.jpg
06:10
Highlights: U.S. Senior Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_johnsondrive_250824.jpg
05:38
Wagner on Scheffler’s OB drive, Fleetwood’s win
nbc_golf_rydercup_250824.jpg
11:28
All eyes turn to Bradley’s Ryder Cup decisions
tommy_fleetwood.jpg
09:08
Fleetwood: ‘Never fear failing’
nbc_golf_tweets_250824.jpg
51
LeBron, Clark among those showing Fleetwood love
nbc_golf_scheffler_250824.jpg
05:30
‘No letup’ coming for Scheffler after 2025
henderson.jpg
05:05
Highlights: 2025 CPKC Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
nbc_imsa_gtchallenge_250824.jpg
17:07
Highlights: IMSA Michelin GT Challenge at VIR
nbc_cyc_lv25stage2_250824.jpg
33:31
Highlights: 2025 Vuelta a España, Stage 2
nbc_pl_2robsmustoe_250824.jpg
03:04
Mustoe spotlights Pickford’s heroics for Everton
nbc_pl_2robslivarspreview_250824.jpg
04:02
Are Arsenal ready for Liverpool showdown?
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250824.jpg
01:44
Biggest takeaways from Premier League Matchweek 2