Top News

Syndication: The Courier-Journal
PGA Tour rookie William Mouw overcomes seven-shot deficit to win ISCO Championship
NASCAR: Toyota / Save Mart 350
History repeats: Shane van Gisbergen wins 3rd NASCAR Cup road course race in a row
Eli Willits
Nationals take high school shortstop Eli Willits, son of ex-MLBer Reggie, with No. 1 pick in draft

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pavelskiwinningputt_250713.jpg
Pavelski WALKS OFF with eagle at American Century
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
Pavelski: ACC win ‘means the world to me’
nbc_imsa_ctmphl_250713.jpg
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at CTMP

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Formal: WTR's win at CTMP 'a long time coming'

July 13, 2025 05:08 PM
Trent Hindman and Danny Formal never doubted their chances after an early spin at CTMP and knew they had "100 percent" to come back and score the GTD win in the Chevrolet Grand Prix.

Latest Clips

01:49
02:17
07:50
nbc_imsa_chevroletgrandprixhl_250713.jpg
14:27
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
nbc_imsa_cameronhyett_250713.jpg
02:02
Cameron ‘so proud’ of effort for LMP2 win at CTMP
nbc_imsa_costaaltoe_250713.jpg
01:16
Costa, Altoe needed to ‘play hard’ at Chevrolet GP
allen_site.jpg
04:41
Allen lauds Bills Mafia, hits Kaufman in stride
nbc_golf_roryclip_250713.jpg
06:33
Concern or optimism for Rory ahead of The Open?
nbc_golf_kittlemizmayfield_250713.jpg
02:09
Kittle, Mayfield, The Miz party on 17th at ACC
nbc_golf_jostintv_250713.jpg
02:19
‘Dark abyss': Jost sums up ACC performance
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
nbc_cyc_btps9seg_250713.jpg
08:52
Visma looking to force UAE mistakes on Stage 10
nbc_cyc_tdfs9hlsv2_250713.jpg
30:12
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 9
nbc_tdf_pogecarintv_250713.jpg
02:33
Pogacar: ‘Going to win this Tour for Joao’
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250713.jpg
01:25
Highlights: Sky stun Lynx, Wilson puts up 34
eviannewTHUMB.jpg
11:56
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 4
nbc_tdf_winnerintv_250713.jpg
02:10
Merlier credits Evenepoel’s help for Stage 9 win
Finish_9_raw.jpg
05:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 9 finish
oly_wpw_worlds_usaned_250713.jpg
09:52
U.S. women’s water polo dominates Dutch in game 2
nbc_golf_kimtrophyintv_250713.jpg
02:06
Grace Kim hoists trophy after Amundi Evian win
nbc_golf_eviankimwin_250713.jpg
02:44
Kim’s winning shot at Amundi Evian Championship
nbc_tdf_stolzfeature_250713.jpg
01:12
Stolz uses cycling to train for speed skating
nbc_golf_woadintv_250713.jpg
01:39
Woad secures LPGA card, deciding on tour future
nbc_tdf_chateauroux_250713.jpg
36
Châteauroux unofficially becomes Cavendish City
nbc_golf_lpgaevianplayoff_250713.jpg
01:40
Kim forces playoff vs Thitikul at Amundi Evian
nbc_tdf_bottledrop_250713.jpg
06:23
Analyzing Pogacar, Jorgenson TDF water bottle feud
nbc_tdf_almeida_250713.jpg
57
Almeida, Pogačar teammate, abandons Tour de France
nbc_tdf_crash2_250713.jpg
01:45
Zimmermann crashes in Tour de France ninth stage
nbc_tdf_crash1_250713.jpg
01:32
Crash in Stage 9 peloton sets back multiple riders
nbc_tdf_sprint_250713.jpg
01:36
Milan sprints to line ahead of Girmay, Merlier