What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 6

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Week 13 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Primer: Low-rostered Lakers like Jake LaRavia should be popular
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Wild Card games
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
All-Star 3B Alex Bregman reportedly agrees to a 5-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NBA: Milwaukee Bucks at Los Angeles Lakers
Week 13 Fantasy Basketball Schedule Primer: Low-rostered Lakers like Jake LaRavia should be popular
Miami Dolphins v New England Patriots - NFL 2025
What NFL games are on today: TV channels, live stream info, kick off times for Sunday’s Wild Card games
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
All-Star 3B Alex Bregman reportedly agrees to a 5-year, $175 million contract with the Cubs

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

What competitors said after Dakar Rally Stage 6

January 7, 2026 02:58 PM
Hear from Rickey Brabec, Tosha Schareina, Daniel Sanders, Skyler Howes, Mason Klein, rookie Preston Campbell and others following Stage 6 of the 2026 Dakar Rally.

Latest Clips

nbc_cbb_halfhls_260109.jpg
02:32
Nebraska, West Virginia post crucial wins
nbc_nba_chavsjazz_260109.jpg
01:57
HLs: Hornets bury Jazz with barrage of 3-pointers
nbc_smx_450recap_260110(2).jpg
14:17
Tomac ‘still got it’ after SX Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsmen_nationals_malininfree_260110.jpg
06:35
Malinin runs away with title at U.S. Championships
nbc_smx_250recap_260110(2).jpg
07:47
Anstie shows self belief with 250 win in Anaheim 1
nbc_smx_pradointv_260110.jpg
01:18
Prado’s ‘hard work’ results in podium finish in A1
nbc_smx_roczenintv_260110.jpg
54
Roczen navigates ‘tricky’ Anaheim track to get 2nd
oly_fsmen_nationals_naumovfree_260110.jpg
07:21
Naumov finishes strong with nationals free skate
nbc_smx_tomacintv_260110.jpg
56
Tomac: KTM bike was the best when it mattered
nbc_smx_anaheim_260110.jpg
20:48
Highlights: Supercross Round 1, Anaheim
nbc_smx_difrancescointv_260110.jpg
38
DiFrancesco: ‘I laid it all out there’ in A1
nbc_smx_hymasintv_260110.jpg
50
Hymas ‘speechless’ with 2nd-place finish in A1
nbc_smx_anstieintv_260110.jpg
01:19
Anstie ‘blown away’ by Supercross Anaheim 1 win
oly_fsdnc_nationals_chockandbatesfree_260110.jpg
05:46
Chock/Bates masterfully in sync in exquisite free
nbc_smx_zilischintv_260110.jpg
45
Zilisch excited for Rolex 24 at Daytona
houston_baylor_mpx.jpg
02:15
Highlights: Houston routs Baylor in Waco
hurley_mpx.jpg
02:52
How Hurley, ASU got back on track
asu_ksu_mpx.jpg
02:03
Highlights: Arizona State holds off Kansas State
nbc_cbb_wiscmich_260110.jpg
03:05
Highlights: Wisconsin stuns No. 2 Michigan
oly_frmhp_worldcup_iveswin_260110.jpg
08:12
Melville Ives claims World Cup men’s halfpipe win
nbc_cfb_wafleintv_260110.jpg
02:21
USC commit Wafle wins AAB MVP, ties sack record
nbc_cfb_navyaabhls_260110.jpg
09:23
Highlights: 2026 Navy All-American Bowl
oly_frwhp_worldcup_fanghuiliwin_260110.jpg
06:19
Li flies to win in Aspen women’s freeski halfpipe
nbc_cfb_easttouchdown2_260110.jpg
01:00
Patterson joins fans in stands after AAB touchdown
nbc_cfb_hobbscommit_260110.jpg
03:10
DB Hobbs commits to Indiana at All-American Bowl
nbc_mannix_jatrade_260110.jpg
06:57
Mannix: Trading for Morant comes with ‘red flags’
nbc_cfb_lokencommit_260110.jpg
03:59
TE Loken stays home, commits to Wisconsin at AAB
nbc_cfb_uscrecruitingclass_2560110.jpg
02:13
CFB’s talent dispersion at ‘an all-time high’
nbc_cfb_torbertcommit_260110.jpg
02:17
Torbert Jr. commits to Indiana at 2026 AAB
nbc_cfb_westtouchdown1_250110.jpg
43
USC commit Dixon-Wyatt gets West on board at AAB