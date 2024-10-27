 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
Patrick Lange wins Ironman Kona World Championship, course record falls again
IRONMAN Barcelona and IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona - Previews
2024 Ironman World Championship Results
gabriel.jpg
Gabriel has 3 TD passes and leads No. 1 Oregon to a 38-9 rout of No. 20 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_singleton1handtd_241026__245768.jpg
Singleton makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 VinFast IRONMAN World Championship
Patrick Lange wins Ironman Kona World Championship, course record falls again
IRONMAN Barcelona and IRONMAN 70.3 Barcelona - Previews
2024 Ironman World Championship Results
gabriel.jpg
Gabriel has 3 TD passes and leads No. 1 Oregon to a 38-9 rout of No. 20 Illinois

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_singleton1handtd_241026__245768.jpg
Singleton makes incredible one-handed TD grab
nbc_nas_nxshomestead_241026.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series at Homestead on The CW
nbc_nas_miamiessayv2_241026.jpg
Miami a place for Cup champions to handle the heat

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Bertrams' unintentional fake punt to get 1st down

October 26, 2024 08:00 PM
Watch as Wisconsin punter Atticus Bertrams fakes out Penn State's A.J. Harris on an unplanned fake punt to pick up a first down.