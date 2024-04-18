 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240418.jpg
‘Charter-ing’ a course for IndyCar’s future
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda catches fire late, just 2 off early Chevron lead
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs. Mets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240418.jpg
‘Charter-ing’ a course for IndyCar’s future
nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda catches fire late, just 2 off early Chevron lead
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Philadelphia Phillies
MLB suspends Pirates lefty Aroldis Chapman 2 games and fines him for ‘inappropriate actions’ vs. Mets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_nellykordaintvhls_240418.jpg
Korda staying in her bubble at Chevron Champ.
nbc_golf_rbcheritagerd1hls_240418.jpg
Highlights: RBC Heritage, Round 1
nbc_roto_rfsbowers_240418.jpg
Bowers a top-10 fantasy TE regardless of team?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Grading the player fits from the 2024 WNBA Draft

April 18, 2024 03:50 PM
Natalie Esquire and Callie Lawson-Freeman reflect on the 2024 WNBA Draft, evaluating how college stars like Caitlin Clark, Kamilla Cardoso and Angel Reese will fit in on their new teams.