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WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Burton, Williams lead the way as Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever in 90-88 win
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Azzi Fudd scores 22 in 1st WNBA start and helps the Wings beat the Aces 95-87
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WNBA: Indiana Fever at Golden State Valkyries
Burton, Williams lead the way as Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever in 90-88 win
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Dallas Wings
Azzi Fudd scores 22 in 1st WNBA start and helps the Wings beat the Aces 95-87
Charles Schwab Challenge 2026 - Round One
Alex Smalley back in position to win at Colonial after 3rd-round lead at PGA gets away

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HLs: Fudd, Shepard star in Wings' win over Aces

May 28, 2026 11:03 PM
In her first WNBA start, Azzi Fudd scored 22 points while her teammate Jessica Shepard notched a triple double to power the Dallas Wings to victory over Las Vegas.

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