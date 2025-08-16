Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
Plum scores 28, Sparks withstand Wings’ late run to win 97-96 as Bueckers misses potential winner

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Olympics: Athletics-Evening Session
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
WNBA: Washington Mystics at Minnesota Lynx
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84
WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Dallas Wings
Plum scores 28, Sparks withstand Wings’ late run to win 97-96 as Bueckers misses potential winner

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream

August 16, 2025 12:39 PM
Watch the top highlights from Friday's WNBA action, which saw three games end within one possession and dazzling shots from some of the game's best players.

Related Videos

secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
nbc_bte_acesmercury_250814.jpg
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
nakase.jpg
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
sabrina.jpg
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
nbc_wnba_highlights_250812.jpg
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
new_sparks_mpx.jpg
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
nbc_wnba_wnbaawards_250811.jpg
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
nbc_wnba_acesplayoffs_250811.jpg
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
nbc_wnba_lynxcarrington_250811.jpg
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
nbc_roto_wnbamvp_250811.jpg
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250811.jpg
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250810.jpg
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
nbc_wnba_fritopplays_250809.jpg
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
nbc_roto_libertywings_250808.jpg
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
nbc_bte_fevermecury_250807.jpg
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
nbc_wnba_topplayswed_250806.jpg
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_acesprobs_250806.jpg
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
nbc_wnba_sykescarrington_250806.jpg
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
nbc_roto_acesvalkyries_250806.jpg
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
nbc_wnba_topplays06_250806.jpg
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal2_250816.jpg
01:20
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
nbc_golf_akshayholeineone_250816.jpg
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
nbc_pl_wolmc_reijndersgoal_250816.jpg
01:22
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_wolmc_haalandgoal_250816.jpg
01:31
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolvestributejota_250816.jpg
02:39
Wolves pay special tribute to Jota
nbc_pl_totvburehl_250816.jpg
11:25
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley MWK 1
nbc_pl_bhafulhl_250816.jpg
14:39
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_bhaful_postgamereacs_250816.jpg
01:48
Spurs off to ‘brilliant start’ under Frank
nbc_pl_bhaful_munizgoal_250816.jpg
01:24
Muniz grabs 96-minute equalizer for Fulham
nbc_pl_isidorgoal_250816.jpg
01:30
Isidor sends Sunderland 3-0 in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_ballardgoal_250816.jpg
01:29
Ballard doubles Sunderland’s lead v. West Ham
nbc_pl_totgoaljohnson_250816.jpg
01:37
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ third against Burnley
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison2nd_250816.jpg
01:44
Richarlison’s screamer doubles Spurs’ lead
nbc_pl_sunderlandmayendagoal_250816.jpg
01:29
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_bhaful_orileygoal_250816.jpg
02:46
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250816.jpg
01:39
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley
nbc_pl_sunderlandentrance_250816.jpg
41
Sunderland fans in full voice in their PL return
nbc_pl_avlnewhl_250816.jpg
07:11
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle Matchweek 1
nbc_pl_avlnewreacs_250816.jpg
02:11
Villa have ‘lots of work to do’ after draw
nbc_pl_avlnew_konsaredcard_250816.jpg
01:01
Konsa sent off after dragging down Gordon
nbc_pl_newcastlediscussion_250816.jpg
03:00
Newcastle having a ‘real nightmare’ of a summer
nbc_golf_usamday3_250815.jpg
10:24
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
nbc_nas_richmondtrucks_250815.jpg
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
nbc_golf_schefflerhl_250815.jpg
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
golfthumbnailus.jpg
01:24
Donegan ‘hitting good golf shots’ at U.S. Amateur
golfrobertbmw.jpg
01:27
McIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_gc_bestofhh_250815.jpg
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
nbc_pl_semenyohl_250815.jpg
03:36
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livbouhlv2_250815.jpg
14:20
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
nbc_golf_gc_macintyresoundreax_250815.jpg
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship