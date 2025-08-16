Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Plum scores 28, Sparks withstand Wings’ late run to win 97-96 as Bueckers misses potential winner
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Kishane Thompson edges Noah Lyles in Olympic 100m rematch
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Sonia Citron’s 21 points and Kiki Iriafen’s double-double lead the Mystics past the Fever 88-84
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Plum scores 28, Sparks withstand Wings’ late run to win 97-96 as Bueckers misses potential winner
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
August 16, 2025 12:39 PM
Watch the top highlights from Friday's WNBA action, which saw three games end within one possession and dazzling shots from some of the game's best players.
Related Videos
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
01:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
01:39
Liberty’s spread against Sparks is ‘a trap line’
01:14
Highlights: Valkyries dominate at home vs Sun
14:51
WNBA Playoff picture: Sparks, Dream on the rise
14:16
How Collier’s injury impacts MVP, DPOY award races
14:38
Wilson makes history leading Aces’ playoff push
10:30
Lynx roll past Liberty as Carrington settles in
02:04
Could Alyssa Thomas steal MVP from Lynx’ Collier?
02:09
Highlights: Lynx oust Liberty, Sparks’ strong end
02:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
03:01
HLs: Wilson scores 29 in birthday win over Storm
01:49
Bet over on Bueckers’ points and rebounds vs. NY
01:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
01:08
Highlights: Wilson’s 27 leads Aces past Valkyries
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
14:54
Will the Aces make the WNBA playoffs?
15:02
Storm acquire All-Star Sykes from Mystics
01:55
Valkyries ‘struggling’ to score ahead of Aces game
03:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
Latest Clips
01:20
Haaland powers Manchester City 3-0 ahead of Wolves
40
Bhatia drills first PGA Tour career hole-in-one
01:22
Reijnders doubles Man City’s lead over Wolves
01:31
Haaland slots home Man City’s opener v. Wolves
02:39
Wolves pay special tribute to Jota
11:25
Extended HLs: Tottenham Hotspur v. Burnley MWK 1
14:39
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Fulham Matchweek 1
01:48
Spurs off to ‘brilliant start’ under Frank
01:24
Muniz grabs 96-minute equalizer for Fulham
01:30
Isidor sends Sunderland 3-0 in front of West Ham
01:29
Ballard doubles Sunderland’s lead v. West Ham
01:37
Johnson tucks away Spurs’ third against Burnley
01:44
Richarlison’s screamer doubles Spurs’ lead
01:29
Mayenda heads Sunderland in front of West Ham
02:46
O’Riley’s penalty gives Brighton lead over Fulham
01:39
Richarlison drills Spurs 1-0 ahead of Burnley
41
Sunderland fans in full voice in their PL return
07:11
Extended HLs: Aston Villa v. Newcastle Matchweek 1
02:11
Villa have ‘lots of work to do’ after draw
01:01
Konsa sent off after dragging down Gordon
03:00
Newcastle having a ‘real nightmare’ of a summer
10:24
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Amateur, Quarterfinals
16:35
Highlights: NASCAR Truck Series race at Richmond
08:12
Highlights: Scheffler, BMW Championship, Round 2
01:24
Donegan ‘hitting good golf shots’ at U.S. Amateur
01:27
McIntyre dominates Friday at BMW Championship
01:59
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at BMW Championship
03:36
Highlights: Semenyo scores two goals v. Liverpool
14:20
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Bournemouth Matchweek 1
06:51
MacIntyre feels ‘comfortable’ at BMW Championship
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue