 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Helsley
Struggling reliever Ryan Helsley booed off Citi Field mound after latest meltdown with Mets
Minnesota Twins v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff’s 1st match with a new serve coach at the U.S. Open is a struggle but also a win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
nbc_roto_commandersfutures_250827.jpg
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ryan Helsley
Struggling reliever Ryan Helsley booed off Citi Field mound after latest meltdown with Mets
Minnesota Twins v. Los Angeles Dodgers
Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27
Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff’s 1st match with a new serve coach at the U.S. Open is a struggle but also a win

Top Clips

nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
nbc_roto_commandersfutures_250827.jpg
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Watch Now

Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win

August 27, 2025 09:00 AM
Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson helped lift the Aces past the Sky to secure a WNBA playoff spot and extend their win streak to 11, while the Liberty narrowly escaped the Sun.

Related Videos

thomas.jpg
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
nbc_roto_mercurysparks_250826.jpg
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
nbc_roto_stormfever_250826.jpg
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
nbc_roto_wnbaplayoffseed_250825.jpg
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
nbc_wnba_mvpajaphee_250825.jpg
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
nbc_wnba_acesliberty_250825.jpg
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
nbc_wnba_suntopplays_250825.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
nbc_roto_lynxfever_250822.jpg
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
TCharlesReplacement.jpg
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250821.jpg
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
nbc_roto_mercuryaces_250821.jpg
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
DiJonai_Carrington.jpg
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
nbc_roto_wingssparks_v2_250820.jpg
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
nbc_wnba_topplaysv2_250820.jpg
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
aces.jpg
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
nbc_roto_libertylynx_250818.jpg
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
wnba_hl_new.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250817.jpg
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
nbc_wnba_highlights0815_250816.jpg
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
secondwnbathumb.jpg
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
wnbathumb.jpg
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
nbc_roto_stormdream_250815.jpg
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
nbc_bte_acesmercury_250814.jpg
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
nakase.jpg
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
nbc_wnba_wedtopplays_250814.jpg
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
nbc_wnba_violetvalks_250813.jpg
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
nbc_wnba_libertychat_250813.jpg
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
allishagraymostimprovedplayer.jpg
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
ajawilsonacesliberty.jpg
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_pablobusta_250827.jpg
01:25
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
nbc_roto_dpoy_250827.jpg
02:14
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
nbc_roto_commandersfutures_250827.jpg
02:10
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
nbc_pft_under_pressure_close_250827.jpg
08:46
Under Pressure: AFC edition
nbc_pft_micah_contract_cowboys_250827.jpg
15:37
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
nbc_pft_qb_trustworthy_250827.jpg
02:40
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released
nbc_pft_deshaun_watson_browns_250827.jpg
05:14
Browns’ options for handling Watson
nbc_pft_dillion_sanders_qb_250827.jpg
04:40
Gabriel edges Shedeur to back up Flacco
nbc_pft_desmond_watson_closed_250827.jpg
02:27
Bucs are not closing the door on Watson
nbc_pft_shilo_saunders_buc_250827.jpg
02:31
Buccaneers release Shilo
nbc_pft_kyle_trask_bucs_250827.jpg
08:49
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
nbc_pff_michigannewmexico_250826.jpg
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
nbc_pff_illinoiswesternill_250826.jpg
02:04
Illinois’ top impact players vs. Western Illinois
nbc_pft_traviskelcetaylorswift_250827.jpg
06:47
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
nbc_pft_shough_250827.jpg
09:28
What Rattler starting means for Shough
nbc_pft_nflonlaborday_250827.jpg
08:38
Florio: NFL on Labor Day weekend is ‘inevitable’
nbc_pft_SpencerRattler_250827.jpg
12:12
Expectations for Saints with Rattler starting
nbc_simms_kcwintotal_250826.jpg
06:34
Win total predictions for 2025: Chiefs
nbc_simms_denwintotal_250826.jpg
07:21
Win total predictions for 2025: Broncos
nbc_csu_arzcards_250826.jpg
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Cardinals
nbc_csu_laramsv2_250826.jpg
03:37
Win total predictions for 2025: Rams
nbc_simms_lvwintotal_250826.jpg
04:41
Win total predictions for 2025: Raiders
nbc_simms_lacwintotal_250826.jpg
05:30
Win total predictions for 2025: Chargers
nbc_csu_seahawksV3_250826.jpg
03:27
Win total predictions for 2025: Seahawks
nbc_csu_nfcw49ers_250826.jpg
06:06
Win total predictions for 2025: 49ers
nbc_simms_draftkingswest_250826.jpg
02:28
Nix can finish with AFC West’s most passing yards
deega_budds_creek_bm.jpg
08:47
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
nbc_plp_netbusters_250826.jpg
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
nbc_pl_2robsevebhav2_250826.jpg
07:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
nbc_dps_bendinucciinterview_250826.jpg
09:50
DiNucci ‘numb’ after being cut for a seventh time