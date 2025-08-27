Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Struggling reliever Ryan Helsley booed off Citi Field mound after latest meltdown with Mets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Coco Gauff’s 1st match with a new serve coach at the U.S. Open is a struggle but also a win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Struggling reliever Ryan Helsley booed off Citi Field mound after latest meltdown with Mets
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Reds at Dodgers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for August 27
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Vaughn Dalzell
,
Coco Gauff’s 1st match with a new serve coach at the U.S. Open is a struggle but also a win
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
Watch Now
Highlights: Aces top Sky for 11th-straight win
August 27, 2025 09:00 AM
Jackie Young and A'ja Wilson helped lift the Aces past the Sky to secure a WNBA playoff spot and extend their win streak to 11, while the Liberty narrowly escaped the Sun.
Related Videos
02:45
Highlights: Thomas notches seventh triple-double
01:42
Sparks may struggle to ‘keep up’ with Mercury
01:29
Storm get good matchup against undermanned Fever
01:15
Dream are a good bet to secure No. 2 seed
06:30
Has Wilson overtaken Collier in the WNBA MVP race?
14:52
Aces heat up with winning streak ahead of playoffs
03:06
Highlights: Storm sink Mystics at the buzzer
01:52
How Collier can help Lynx cover spread vs. Fever
03:06
Highlights: Sun stun Mystics for first win streak
02:14
Highlights: Sparks take Wings, Bueckers puts up 44
01:36
‘Ride with’ Aces ML vs. Mercury amid win streak
02:10
Target Wilson, Carrington as WNBA Finals MVP bets
01:56
Props more attractive than spread in Wings-Sparks
02:25
Highlights: Liberty, Ionescu top Lynx in thriller
01:51
Ride with Aces amid winning streak against Dream
01:42
No Stewart for Liberty, Lynx the bet in matchup
02:33
Highlights: Fever defeat Sun in historic comeback
02:53
Highlights: Lynx power past Liberty in thriller
03:34
Highlights: Aces beat Mercury, Storm defeat Dream
14:57
Reese’s signature sneakers ‘maximizing the moment’
16:55
WNBA stars can take court with NBA players in 2K26
01:42
‘Something is up’ with the Storm after six losses
01:34
Aces, Mercury both ‘trying to remain relevant’
01:30
Is Nakase the pick in WNBA COTY market?
03:04
Highlights: Aces’ win streak continues vs. Liberty
14:22
Valkyries continue growth with new mascot, Violet
14:58
Liberty shouldn’t hit ‘panic button’ yet
01:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
01:30
Gray deserved as Most Improved Player frontrunner
02:01
Target Wilson over 22.5 points in Aces vs. Liberty
Latest Clips
01:25
US Open best bets: Shelton vs. Carreño Busta
02:14
DPOY best bets ahead of Week 1: Watt, Anderson Jr.
02:10
Commanders a ‘realistic’ preseason Super Bowl bet
08:46
Under Pressure: AFC edition
15:37
Cowboys continue to ‘step on rakes’ with contracts
02:40
Huntley headlines most trustworthy QBs released
05:14
Browns’ options for handling Watson
04:40
Gabriel edges Shedeur to back up Flacco
02:27
Bucs are not closing the door on Watson
02:31
Buccaneers release Shilo
08:49
‘Unfortunate’ Trask hasn’t had true chance in NFL
02:04
Top impact players: New Mexico vs. Michigan
02:04
Illinois’ top impact players vs. Western Illinois
06:47
Kelce, Swift announce their engagement
09:28
What Rattler starting means for Shough
08:38
Florio: NFL on Labor Day weekend is ‘inevitable’
12:12
Expectations for Saints with Rattler starting
06:34
Win total predictions for 2025: Chiefs
07:21
Win total predictions for 2025: Broncos
04:17
Win total predictions for 2025: Cardinals
03:37
Win total predictions for 2025: Rams
04:41
Win total predictions for 2025: Raiders
05:30
Win total predictions for 2025: Chargers
03:27
Win total predictions for 2025: Seahawks
06:06
Win total predictions for 2025: 49ers
02:28
Nix can finish with AFC West’s most passing yards
08:47
Pro Motocross 2025: Budds Creek biggest moments
25:52
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 2
07:58
Everton’s performance capped off ‘brilliant day’
09:50
DiNucci ‘numb’ after being cut for a seventh time
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue