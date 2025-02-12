 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
nbc_pft_goedertonmoore_250213.jpg
Goedert ‘expects’ Moore to be great head coach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Basketball: Temple at Memphis
No. 14 Memphis at South Florida Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats
SKI-ALPINE-WORLD-AUT-WOMEN-SUPER G
Federica Brignone wins ski worlds giant slalom; American Paula Moltzan snags bronze by .01
NCAA Basketball: Rutgers at Maryland
No. 25 Maryland at Nebraska Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats

Top Clips

nbc_pft_pratttrade_250213.jpg
Pratt requests trade from Bengals
nbc_pft_superbowlmvpvoting_250213.jpg
Inside SB LIX MVP: Hurts got 12 out of 20 votes
nbc_pft_goedertonmoore_250213.jpg
Goedert ‘expects’ Moore to be great head coach

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Watch Now

Hawkeyes triumph as Iowa retires Clark's jersey

February 12, 2025 09:45 AM
Take a look back at Iowa's thrilling victory over No. 4 USC as the school retired Caitlin Clark's legendary No. 22 jersey at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.