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Martin Necas.
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
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Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
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Recent champions Michigan and Florida headline fields in Players Era as its splits into 2 tournaments

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Glasnow’s K milestone marred by early exit
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Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
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Ragans’ exit raises several concerns in fantasy

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Top News

Martin Necas.
Martin Necas’ breakout year with Avalanche includes 100-point season, playoff success, and locker-room pranks
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Detroit Tigers
Red Sox vs. Rays prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for May 7
Michigan Wolverines
Recent champions Michigan and Florida headline fields in Players Era as its splits into 2 tournaments

Top Clips

nbc_roto_glasnow_260507.jpg
Glasnow’s K milestone marred by early exit
nbc_roto_boyd_260507.jpg
Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
nbc_roto_ragans_260507.jpg
Ragans’ exit raises several concerns in fantasy

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
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New York Yankees
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Highlights: 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, Stage 5

May 7, 2026 12:17 PM
Tune in to highlights from Stage 5 of the 2026 La Vuelta Femenina, where riders travel from León to Astorga during the hilly stage.

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Glasnow’s K milestone marred by early exit
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Cubs’ rotation takes another hit with Boyd injury
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01:24
Ragans’ exit raises several concerns in fantasy
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Arsenal are ‘slight’ value in PL title markets
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Snelling has upside to become top-50 fantasy SP
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Early Super Bowl LXI Picks for 2026-27 season
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Projecting rookie Sadiq, vets Andrews and Goedert
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Dart a top-10 fantasy quarterback in 2026
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Fantasy impacts from expected Brown trade to NE
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What to expect from rookie receivers Tate, Tyson
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Will Watson or Shedeur win Browns QB competition?
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Should Hunter be playing both sides of the ball?
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Why hasn’t Mendoza been named the starter for LV?
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Concerns for Love’s fantasy ceiling in Arizona
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Conception, Bernard are other rookie WRs to watch
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Price has a ‘perfect opportunity’ with Seahawks
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Highlights: Myrtle Beach Classic, Round 1
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Who will have the biggest sophomore jump?
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McMillan, Egbuka lead second-year receiving totals
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Inside Notre Dame’s 2026 schedule on NBC & Peacock
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Diggs case ‘remains under review’ by the NFL
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Licht explains how Bucs got lucky with Bain pick
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Egbuka can ‘carry the torch’ from Evans
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Wilson claims Jets made him an offer
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Jets OC job a ‘challenge’ for Reich
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