Liberty start out on top, Aces rebound after blowout and the Wings emerge as a potential contender.
HLs: Liberty get revenge against Portland Fire
Lead by Breanna Stewart and bench players who came up big, the Liberty avenged its loss on Tuesday against the Fire, winning Thursday night's game, 100-82.
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HLs: Liberty get revenge against Portland Fire
HLs: Liberty get revenge against Portland Fire
Lead by Breanna Stewart and bench players who came up big, the Liberty avenged its loss on Tuesday against the Fire, winning Thursday night's game, 100-82.
Fire starting season with a flourish
Fire starting season with a flourish
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby examine the first two games of the Portland Fire, setting an expansion team debut attendance record and getting a thrilling win over the New York Liberty.
HLs: Fire edge Liberty on Barker’s buzzer beater
HLs: Fire edge Liberty on Barker's buzzer beater
Relive the thrilling finish after the Portland Fire secured their first win of the 2026 WNBA season thanks to Sarah Ashlee Barker's layup at the buzzer against the New York Liberty.
Highlights: Liberty overcome the Mystics in OT
Highlights: Liberty overcome the Mystics in OT
The young Washington Mystics gave the Liberty everything they could handle, but New York ends the night on top in overtime with Marine Johannes' 25 points leading the way.
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
HLs: Liberty tip off WNBA season by torching Sun
The New York Liberty played host to the Connecticut Sun for the first game of the 2026 WNBA season and put on a show for the home crowd, blowing out the visitors by 31 points.
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market
Breaking down WNBA Coach of the Year market
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick examine why there's more than meets the eye in the market for Coach of the Year ahead of the WNBA season.
Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds
Aces trail only Liberty in WNBA title odds
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick evaluate if the favorites are the right play when betting the 2026 WNBA championship.
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the 2026 WNBA Draft, from the impeccable looks to the most interesting selections.
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
Flau'jae trade leads 'surprising' draft moments
Natalie Esquire, Meghan McKeown and Trysta Krick reflect on teams that could have had more success in the 2026 WNBA Draft.