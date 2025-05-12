WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Paige Bueckers ROY, Caitlin Clark for MVP
Caitlyn Clark versus A’Ja Wilson for MVP, Paige Buckers locked in for Rookie of the Year and more!
Bueckers 'is the play' to win Rookie of the Year
Brad Thomas and Vaughn Dalzell examine the betting favorites to win the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year award, discussing why a bet on anybody other than Paige Bueckers is essentially a donation.
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 1-5
Meghan McKeown explains to Nicole Auerbach her predictions for picks 1-5 in the WNBA draft, including which player will go No. 2 after Paige Bueckers, how Washington will navigate back-to-back picks and more.