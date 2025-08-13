Decimated by injuries on the perimeter, the Fever have added another guard on a short-term contract. Lambert, who played collegiately at Duke and Texas, has played the entirety of her professional career in Europe. Playing for Olympiacos this past season, she averaged 15.1 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc. Lambert is the second guard Indiana has signed within the last week, with Odyssey Sims being the first.