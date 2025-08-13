 Skip navigation
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Misc for Preview.JPG
Unadilla Motocross 2025 preview: Top finishes, previous winners, historic results, who to watch
  Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
PGA: FedEx St. Jude Championship - Final Round
BMW Championship 2025: First-round tee times, TV times, how to watch second playoff event
Honda Center
LA28 opens first venue naming rights program in Olympic, Paralympic history

nbc_roto_nbachamp_250814.jpg
Nuggets should be second favorite for NBA title
nbc_roto_49ers_250814.jpg
49ers ‘warrant favoritism’ at +150 to win NFC West
nbc_roto_pltop5_250814.jpg
Forest, Spurs lead best plus money top-five bets

Kyra
Lambert

WNBA: New York Liberty at Dallas Wings
Maddy Siegrist scores 22 and Dallas holds on for an 81-80 win after the Fever close on a 19-3 run
Dallas Wings held off the Indiana Fever on Tuesday night to end a five-game losing streak.
Highlights: NY Liberty's season-high win vs Sparks
August 13, 2025
Tune into the best moments from Tuesday's WNBA games, including a tight matchup between the Wings and Fever, where Wings' Maddy Siegrist put up 22 points. The Liberty scored a season high, 105-97, vs the Sparks.
nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
1:49
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
USATSI_26816525_copy.jpg
1:32
‘Injury woes’ plague Fever vs. Wings market
nbc_wnba_sattopplays_250810.jpg
2:52
Highlights: Hull, injury-riddled Fever beat Sky
nbc_bte_fevermecury_250807.jpg
1:20
Krick: ‘I don’t buy’ Mercury over Fever
nbc_wnba_greenincident_250806.jpg
14:38
Fever’s Cunningham hit by sex toy on court
nbc_wnba_topplays06_250806.jpg
3:01
WNBA 2025 Highlights: Top plays from Tuesday night
nbc_wnba_sunnightrecap_250804.jpg
2:49
ICYMI: Without Clark, Fever win fifth straight
mitchell.jpg
1:45
Take Fever over Sparks in battle of red-hot teams
nbc_wnba_topplaysfriday_250802.jpg
3:07
Highlights: Connecticut Sun stun New York Liberty
nbc_roto_feverwings_250801.jpg
1:44
Best bets for Fever’s ‘absolute banger’ vs. Wings
WNBA ratings and attendance are still strong despite top stars missing games with injuries
Caitlin Clark progressing in recovery from groin injury, still not practicing
Sophie Cunningham fined a 2nd time for comments about WNBA refs
Sex toy thrown near Indiana’s Sophie Cunningham during game in Los Angeles
Rickea Jackson, Kelsey Plum lead the Sparks past the Clark-less Fever 100-91 for 7th win in 8 games
Wings’ Maddy Siegrist scores 13 points in return from knee injury after missing 18 games

  • Kyra  Lambert
    IND G #15
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    Fever signed Kyra Lambert to a 7-day contract.
    Decimated by injuries on the perimeter, the Fever have added another guard on a short-term contract. Lambert, who played collegiately at Duke and Texas, has played the entirety of her professional career in Europe. Playing for Olympiacos this past season, she averaged 15.1 points and 6.3 assists per game while shooting 42 percent from beyond the arc. Lambert is the second guard Indiana has signed within the last week, with Odyssey Sims being the first.