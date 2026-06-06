Miles also dropped a career-high 28 points in Thursday night’s thriller.
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
A'ja Wilson scored 28 points and Jackie Young was close behind her with 27 in the Las Vegas Aces' close win at home against the Golden State Valkyries, who saw Gabby Williams match Young with 27 points of her own/
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HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
HLs: Wilson, Young power Aces past Valkyries
A'ja Wilson scored 28 points and Jackie Young was close behind her with 27 in the Las Vegas Aces' close win at home against the Golden State Valkyries, who saw Gabby Williams match Young with 27 points of her own/
HLs: Miles makes history as Lynx down Valkyries
HLs: Miles makes history as Lynx down Valkyries
Olivia Miles continued her excellent season with a statement performance in a thrilling clash with the Valkyries, where the rising star set a new rookie record with eight threes and dropped a career-high 28 points.
Engstler a ‘dark horse’ to win DPOY over Wilson
Engstler a 'dark horse' to win DPOY over Wilson
Vaughn Dalzell and Trysta Krick discuss the odds for WNBA Defensive Player of the Year, and Krick shares why she believes Portland Fire forward Emily Engstler is a smart underdog bet.
HLs: Wilson, Young lead Aces’ win over Valkyries
HLs: Wilson, Young lead Aces' win over Valkyries
Reigning MVP A'ja Wilson put up 28 points and Jackie Wilson had 23 in the Las Vegas Aces' 91-81 road win over the Golden State Valkyries.
Valkyries ‘came out hot’ but fell to Aces, Wilson
Valkyries 'came out hot' but fell to Aces, Wilson
Sara Kustock and Kate Scott recap the Las Vegas Aces' 91-81 win over the Golden State Valkyries.
Aces’ Young on HC Hammon: ‘She changed my career’
Aces' Young on HC Hammon: 'She changed my career'
LaChina Robinson, Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird talk to Las Vegas Aces' Jackie Young about the Aces' win vs the Golden State Valkyries and head coach Becky Hammon's 150th career wins.
Wilson, Aces’ defense shine in win over Valkyries
Wilson, Aces' defense shine in win over Valkyries
LaChina Robinson, Cheryl Miller and Sue Bird unpack A'ja Wilson's dominate performance over the Golden State Valkyries and the Aces' strong defense.
Aces’ Wilson glad Young is ‘fighting through’
Aces' Wilson glad Young is 'fighting through'
Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson breaks down the Aces' win over the Golden State Valkyries, including what work they're "focused on" and Jackie Young's performance.
HLs: Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever for victory
HLs: Valkyries hold off Clark, Fever for victory
Caitlin Clark became the fastest player in WNBA history to score 1,000 points and dish 500 assists, but it was Veronica Burton and the Golden State Valkyries who came away with a win.