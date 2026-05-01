NBC Sports’ Jackie Powell reveals her title, award and playoff predictions ahead of the WNBA’s 30th season.
Suarez excited to play in the Bay for Valkyries
Recent Golden State Valkyries draft pick Marta Suarez reflects on her experience at the WNBA draft getting selected by the Golden State Valkyries and her mentality as a rookie.
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Suarez excited to play in the Bay for Valkyries
Suarez excited to play in the Bay for Valkyries
Recent Golden State Valkyries draft pick Marta Suarez reflects on her experience at the WNBA draft getting selected by the Golden State Valkyries and her mentality as a rookie.
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
2026 WNBA Draft adds to league intrigue
Natalie Esquire and Terrika Foster-Brasby recap the 2026 WNBA Draft, from the impeccable looks to the most interesting selections.
Flau’jae trade leads ‘surprising’ draft moments
Flau'jae trade leads 'surprising' draft moments
Natalie Esquire, Meghan McKeown and Trysta Krick reflect on teams that could have had more success in the 2026 WNBA Draft.
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
WNBA Draft: Wings, Mystics and UCLA win big
Natalie Esquire, Meghan McKeown and Trysta Krick unpack the winners of the 2026 WNBA Draft, including the Dallas Wings taking Azzi Fudd as No. 1 and UCLA breaking draft records.
Chin reflects on brand development for Valkyries
Chin reflects on brand development for Valkyries
Amanda Chin, SVP of Marketing for the Golden State Warriors, chats with Natalie Esquire as she reflects on her brand development experience for the Golden State Valkyries and her career journey thus far.
Valkyries president: We have ‘unfinished business’
Valkyries president: We have 'unfinished business'
Natalie Esquire catches up with Golden State Valkyries president Jess Smith about the team's expectations for 2026 after their successful debut season, what makes their fanbase so important, and much more.
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
Highlights: Lynx move ahead, Mercury force Game 3
Check out the top highlights from Wednesday night's WNBA playoff matchups. The Lynx head to the semifinals after a tight win vs Golden State. The Liberty fell hard to the Mercury and will face off on Friday for Game 3.
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
Aces, Lynx dominate Game 1s to start 2025 Playoffs
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss how well the Las Vegas Aces and Minnesota Lynx performed in their respective Game 1s to start the WNBA Playoffs and whether they will meet in the WNBA Finals.
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Highlights: Liberty win game one in playoff opener
Check out top plays from the WNBA's first playoff games Sunday, September 14 including the New York Liberty winning in overtime while the Aces, Lynx and Dream all win comfortably in their respective matchups.