Aces secure WNBA playoff spot with a 79-74 victory over the Sky

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart has 19 points in return from injury to lift New York to 81-79 win over Connecticut
MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh hits 50th homer, joining Mickey Mantle as switch-hitters to reach mark
Tennis: US Open
A cut above? Carlos Alcaraz’s shaved head makes its US Open debut. Frances Tiafoe says it’s terrible

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

WNBA: Connecticut Sun at New York Liberty
Breanna Stewart has 19 points in return from injury to lift New York to 81-79 win over Connecticut
MLB: San Diego Padres at Seattle Mariners
Cal Raleigh hits 50th homer, joining Mickey Mantle as switch-hitters to reach mark
Tennis: US Open
A cut above? Carlos Alcaraz’s shaved head makes its US Open debut. Frances Tiafoe says it’s terrible

Top Clips

nbc_pl_update_v2_250825.jpg
PL Update: Liverpool survive to down Newcastle
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_v2_250825.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_roto_terrymclaurin_250825.jpg
Carter: McLaurin a ‘prime regression candidate’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Aces secure WNBA playoff spot with a 79-74 victory over the Sky

  
Published August 26, 2025 12:37 AM

CHICAGO — Jackie Young had 22 points and seven assists, A’ja Wilson added 18 points and nine rebounds, and the Las Vegas Aces secured a WNBA playoff spot with a 79-74 victory over the Chicago Sky on Monday night.

Las Vegas (25-14) won its 11th straight game to become the second team to clinch a playoff spot this season.

Chelsea Gray had 14 points and seven assists, and NaLyssa Smith scored 10 points for the Aces.

Ariel Atkins led Chicago (9-28) with a season-high 30 points, and Kamilla Cardoso had 19 points and 10 rebounds. Angel Reese added 10 points and 17 rebounds for her league-leading 20th double-double this season. Reese also passed Tina Charles (45) for the most double-doubles through a player’s first two seasons in WNBA history.

Young scored Las Vegas’ final 12 points of the first half, capped by a 3-pointer with 0.2 seconds left for a 44-32 lead. She finished the half with 20 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4 of 5 from 3-point range.

Reese made a fast-break layup with 2:37 left in the fourth to give Chicago a 74-73 lead, its first since it was up 7-5.

Gray sank a 3-pointer for a 76-74 lead and Wilson made a jumper from the corner of the free-throw line on their next possession for a four-point advantage.

Jersey retirement

Chicago honored Candace Parker at halftime by raising her retired No. 3 jersey to the rafters of Wintrust Arena, alongside the team’s 2021 championship banner she helped the Sky win. Earlier this summer, Parker had her jersey retired in Los Angeles, where she helped win a championship in 2016.

She’s the second WNBA player to have her number retired by two different teams. Lindsay Whalen had her jersey retired by both Connecticut and Minnesota.