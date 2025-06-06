 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Horse Racing: 156th Belmont Stakes
2025 Belmont Stakes updated odds: Post Positions, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and fun facts
MLB: Arizona Diamondbacks at Atlanta Braves
Fantasy baseball two-start pitchers: Chris Sale leads the list of intriguing options for the week of June 9
oly_fswom_worlds_liugold_cinematic.jpg
Figure skating Grand Prix assignments: Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates headline Skate America

Top Clips

nbc_roto_steelersplayoffs_250606.jpg
Steelers still unlikely for playoffs with Rodgers
nbc_roto_belmont_250606.jpg
Expect strong performance from Baeza at Saratoga
nbc_roto_fowfinal_250606.jpg
Gauff is a ‘live underdog’ against Sabalenka

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Caitlin Clark (quad strain) considers herself day-to-day

  
Published June 6, 2025 11:50 AM

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark said she remains day-to-day with a left quadriceps strain but will be re-evaluated after the team’s game at the Chicago Sky.

Clark spoke to reporters for the first time since sustaining the injury during Indiana’s loss to the New York Liberty on May 24. She was expected to miss at least two weeks.

“I feel like I’ve made a lot of progress,” Clark said, adding that she’s been able to get a different point of view watching games from the bench.

“I’m not going to rush coming back,” the 2024 WNBA rookie of the year said. “It’s just not worth it. But after this weekend I’ll be re-evaluated and we’ll have a better idea.”

Clark said she wasn’t sure at what point in the game the injury occurred, but estimated that it was early. She added she was in pain after the game and got an MRI, which revealed “the result that I didn’t want to see.”

The Fever have gone 1-2 in the three games that Clark has missed since the injury.

She played in all 40 games and both playoff games last season and the first four games this year. She did miss Indiana’s first preseason game this year with what was said to be a leg injury.

Clark is averaging 19.0 points, 9.3 assists and 6.0 rebounds this season.